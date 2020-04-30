Amid reports that Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are expecting their first child, rumours of Gigi's ex Tyler Cameron being the father of the unborn baby also started doing rounds on the internet, so much so that Cameron had to come forward to rebuff the lies.

Tyler Cameron was doing an Instagram Live of him working out on Wednesday, but his fans kept addressing him as the father of Gigi Hadid's baby and offering him congratulations. Ultimately, the "Bachelor Nation" star had enough to it and he responded to the wild rumours saying: "Y'all are wrong in the comments. Y'all are terrible."

The 27-year-old was rumoured to be romantically involved with the supermodel late last year, weeks before she rekindled her romance with Zayn Malik.

Multiple reports emerged on Wednesday that Hadid is expecting her first child with the former One Direction bandmate, who is isolating with her and her sister Bella, and their mother Yolanda Hadid at their family farm in Pennsylvania. The pregnancy news was later confirmed by the "thrilled" mother Yolanda Hadid, who confessed that she is "still shocked" that the secret got leaked to the press so soon.

In an interview with Dutch broadcasting station RTL Boulevard, "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star said: "Of course we are so excited. I'm excited to become a grandmother in September especially after I lost my mom so recently. But this is the beauty of life, one soul leaves us and a new one comes in. We feel very blessed."

"I can't wait to become a grandmother," exclaimed the 56-year-old, who lost her mother Ans van den Herik to cancer in August last year. Hadid's child will be the first grandchild for Yolanda.

Meanwhile, a report in TMZ claimed that family sources have revealed to them that the 25-year-old model is 20 weeks into her pregnancy and that the couple is expecting a girl.

Hadid and Malik first got together in 2015, but broke up in March 2018, only to get back together quietly later that year. They called it quits once again in January 2019, before rekindling their romance towards the end of the year.