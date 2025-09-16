Utah prosecutors are preparing to pursue the death penalty against Tyler James Robinson, the 22-year-old accused of killing political activist Charlie Kirk.

Robinson has been charged with aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm and obstruction of justice following the 10 September shooting at Utah Valley University.

If convicted of aggravated murder, Robinson could become one of the few US inmates executed by firing squad, a method still authorised under Utah law in limited circumstances, Fox News reported.

Kirk, 31, the founder of conservative youth group Turning Point USA, was shot in the neck while speaking at an outdoor event and later died in the hospital, according to Reuters.

Firing Squad Still Permitted in Utah

Utah County prosecutors confirmed that aggravated murder is a capital offence in the state. Under Utah law, certain aggravating factors—including endangering others in the course of a killing—permit the death penalty.

According to the Death Penalty Information Centre, Utah is one of the few states where execution by firing squad remains an option. Inmates sentenced before 2004 can request it, and it may still be used if lethal injection drugs are unavailable.

Since 1976, only five firing squad executions have taken place in the US, with Utah carrying out the most recent in 2010 when Ronnie Lee Gardner was executed.

Recent US Executions by Firing Squad

In March 2025, South Carolina carried out its first execution by firing squad in 15 years when Brad Keith Sigmon, convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend's parents, chose the method over lethal injection or the electric chair, Reuters reported.

Later that year, Mikal Deen Mahdi was also executed by firing squad in the same state, according to Reuters.

The first modern US execution by firing squad took place in Utah in 1977, when Gary Gilmore was put to death after the US Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty.

International Use of Firing Squads

Outside the US, executions by firing squad have been carried out in recent decades in countries such as Indonesia, China , and North Korea , usually for drug trafficking, treason, or other crimes.

In Guatemala, Pedro Castillo and Roberto Girón were executed by firing squad in 1996 for aggravated murder, in a case broadcast live on national television, according to BBC archives.

What Happens Next

Robinson was arrested two days after the shooting and is being held without bail. Investigators believe he acted alone but are reviewing messages sent before the attack to determine his motive. His formal arraignment is expected later this month.

If convicted and sentenced to death, Robinson could become one of the rare inmates in modern US history to face execution by firing squad. Legal experts expect the case to trigger appeals and renewed scrutiny of Utah's capital punishment framework.