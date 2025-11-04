When dawn broke over the central Philippines, communities woke to scenes of heartache and ruin.

Typhoon Kalmaegi, one of the strongest storms to strike the region this year, has unleashed devastation unlike anything many residents say they have ever seen.

At least 40 people have lost their lives, and hundreds of thousands have been forced to flee as floodwaters swallowed towns and cities across Cebu Island.

Rescue teams are still combing wrecked streets and submerged homes, fearing that the death toll could rise in the coming days.

'We Were Expecting the Winds, but It's the Water'

Entire neighbourhoods have been engulfed by torrential floodwaters, leaving rooftop shelters as the only refuge for many.

Governor Pamela Baricuatro described the situation in Cebu as 'really unprecedented', saying that local authorities underestimated the scale of the flooding.

We were expecting the winds to be the dangerous part, but the water is what's truly putting our people at risk,' she said. 'The floodwaters are just devastating.'

Much of the devastation stems from flash floods that tore through low-lying towns, sweeping cars, debris, and even shipping containers through the streets.

Homes made from lightweight materials were simply washed away. 'I've been here for 28 years, and this is by far the worst we've experienced,' said Don del Rosario of Cebu City, speaking to AFP from the upper floor where he and his family took shelter.

A Tragic Loss Amid Relief Efforts

Adding to the tragedy, a military helicopter assisting rescue operations crashed in northern Mindanao, killing all six crew members on board.

According to the Philippine Air Force, communication was lost shortly after take-off near Agusan del Sur, prompting a search operation. The aircraft was one of four deployed to aid communities cut off by rising waters. 'Six bodies have been recovered, believed to be of the pilot and crew,' a PAF spokeswoman confirmed, underscoring the risks rescue workers face in such extreme conditions.

Typhoon Kalmaegi's Path and Intensifying Power

Although Kalmaegi has weakened slightly after making landfall early on Tuesday, it still brought hurricane-force winds topping 80 mph (130 km/h). Forecasts predict that the system will continue westward across the Visayas islands before moving into the South China Sea by Wednesday, according to the BBC.

Experts now warn that the typhoon could regain strength as it approaches Vietnam, where record-breaking rainfall is already being recorded.

Nearly 400,000 people have been evacuated from high-risk zones, said Rafaelito Alejandro of the Office of Civil Defence.

The Philippines routinely faces around 20 typhoons each year, yet this season's storms have proven both relentless and destructive.

Only weeks earlier, Super Typhoon Ragasa and Typhoon Bualoi battered the country, killing scores and crushing infrastructure that remains unrepaired.

The combination of recent storms and a punishing monsoon season has left officials grappling with questions of preparedness and corruption within flood-control projects.

A New System Brewing: Tropical Depression Uwan

As recovery operations continue, forecasters are already monitoring a new threat over the Philippine Sea. A tropical depression with maximum winds of 55 km/h and gusts up to 70 km/h is expected to enter the Philippine area of responsibility by the weekend, local weather bureau PAGASA said. Once inside, it will be given the domestic name 'Uwan'.

According to ABS-CBN, the U.S. Joint Typhoon Warning Centre warns that this system could strengthen into a super typhoon by Sunday, reaching maximum winds of up to 203 km/h and gusts nearing 250 km/h.

It's possible landfall in northern Luzon remains uncertain, but could further strain resources already stretched by Kalmaegi's destruction.

Lessons from Kalmaegi: A Country in Constant Recovery

For many in the Philippines, Kalmaegi is a stark reminder that climate resilience remains a matter of survival. Each storm leaves behind not just wreckage, but questions — about infrastructure, governance, and the pace of recovery in a nation repeatedly tested by nature's extremes.