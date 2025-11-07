Tropical storm Fung-Wong is expected to intensify into a typhoon later Friday as it continues its westward movement across the Pacific Ocean, with Taiwan potentially in its path next week. The Central Weather Administration (CWA) has issued a preliminary advisory, noting the possibility of sea and land warnings as the system strengthens and shifts direction.

Storm Position and Movement

As of 8 a.m. on Friday, 7 November, Fung-Wong was located approximately 2,190 kilometres east-southeast of Cape Eluanbi, Taiwan's southernmost point. The storm was travelling westward at 25 kilometres per hour, with a potential increase in speed to 31 kilometres per hour, according to CWA data.

Currently positioned over waters east of the Philippines, the storm remains distant from Taiwan. However, CWA forecaster Tseng Chao-cheng stated that Fung-Wong is likely to strengthen into a typhoon later in the day. The system's current structure and environmental conditions appear favourable for intensification, although its exact development timeline remains subject to change.

Forecast Path and Uncertainty

The storm is projected to reach the South China Sea by Tuesday, at which point it may veer northward toward Taiwan. Tseng cautioned that the precise angle of this directional shift remains uncertain, making it difficult to determine whether Fung-Wong will make landfall, pass through the Taiwan Strait, or take a more westerly route.

Given the storm's projected trajectory, the CWA may issue a sea warning on Monday, followed by a potential land warning on Tuesday. Fung-Wong is expected to come closest to Taiwan between Wednesday and Thursday, though its exact impact will depend on how the system evolves over the weekend.

Rainfall and Regional Impact

Beginning Tuesday, 11 November, widespread showers are forecast across the northern and eastern regions of Taiwan, as well as the Hengchun Peninsula and southern mountainous areas. Tseng noted the possibility of heavy to torrential rainfall in these regions, which could lead to localised flooding and landslides, particularly in vulnerable terrain.

Even as Fung-Wong moves toward waters east of Taiwan, the island is expected to remain under the influence of northeasterly winds, resulting in sustained rainfall through Thursday. These conditions may exacerbate existing moisture levels and complicate travel and outdoor activities.

The monster is continuing to grow in size as it approaches the #Philippines...

You have roughly 24 hours to prepare, use them wisely!#UwanPH #Fungwong #supertyphoon pic.twitter.com/YN2hfQDse0 — Hurricane Chaser Chase (@hurricane_chase) November 7, 2025

Preparedness and Monitoring

While the storm's path remains uncertain, the CWA continues to monitor its development closely. Residents in potentially affected regions are advised to stay informed through official channels and prepare for possible weather disruptions, including power outages and transport delays.

Authorities may issue further advisories depending on the storm's strength and direction in the coming days. The next 72 hours will be critical in determining whether Fung-Wong poses a direct threat to Taiwan's coastal and inland areas. Emergency services and local governments are expected to coordinate readiness measures as forecasts evolve.