Tyrese Gibson confirmed on Tuesday that he and Dwayne Johnson ended their years-long feud through a great conversation.

The "Fast and Furious" co-stars made peace three weeks ago. The 41-year-old actor confirmed the reconciliation during an interview on "Stir Crazy with Josh Horowitz" where he shared details about how they ended their lengthy feud.

"Me and 'The Rock' peaced up, by the way. We talked for, like, four hours about three weeks ago," Gibson revealed adding that "it was great" to finally have a conversation with Johnson without harbouring ill feelings towards each other.

He further noted that the "Fast and Furious" franchise is about more than the cast. It is not about any of the cast members individually, and compared it to the "UN at this point."

"Everyone gets to go to the theatre and say, 'He and she looks like me'," Gibson explained.

"I just could not make it about me. That's been really strange," he added about a potential spin-off for his film character, Roman.

Gibson joined the franchise in 2003 in "2 Fast 2 Furious," the sequel to "The Fast and The Furious." Johnson arrived later in 2011's "Fast Five." Their feud started in October 2017 when the "Baby Boy" actor blamed the "Moana" star for the delay in the ninth film.

He claimed The Rock caused the delay because he made the "Fast and Furious" spin-off "Hobbs & Shaw." He publicly slammed Johnson and called him "selfish" because he focused on "furthering his "own self-interests."

Gibson then threatened to leave the franchise if Johnson returned for another film. But in November 2017, he wrote on social media that he "was never mad at 'The Rock.'" He just wished that Johnson released the spin-off at a different time.

The "Baywatch" star on his end, called his feud with Gibson "disappointing" because they have been friends for a very long time. He said they should have settled it together but thought it was "one-sided" with the actor voicing his "opinion a lot on social media."

It is unclear who between Gibson and Johnson made the first move to end their feud. The latter has also yet to confirm if they have indeed called a truce.