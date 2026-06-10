Vladimir Putin's inner circle has implemented extraordinary security protocols, taking key protection networks offline to insulate them from the growing risk of AI-powered surveillance.

Reports suggest Russian security services have temporarily disabled segments of a specialised network, distinct from Moscow's public infrastructure, amid mounting anxiety that advanced artificial intelligence could be utilised to map the movements of the Kremlin's elite.

According to sources familiar with the matter, the system was only restored after engineers moved to isolate the architecture from any potential internet exposure. This drastic reconfiguration highlights a profound shift in how state actors view the digital landscape, with the Kremlin reportedly viewing modern intelligence technology not just as a tool, but as a direct threat to the safety of its leadership.

Kremlin switches off CCTV protecting Vladimir Putin over assassination fearshttps://t.co/6eb7CD1daO — GB News (@GBNEWS) June 10, 2026

AI Surveillance Fears Reshape Putin's Security Measures And Surveillance Shutdown Strategy

Officials say the shutdown followed heightened concern that advanced AI tools could be used to analyse surveillance footage at scale. This includes identifying movement patterns, mapping routines, and potentially exposing protected individuals.

The shift in Putin's security measures and surveillance shutdown protocols was reportedly influenced by broader geopolitical developments, including the alleged use of surveillance analysis in high-level intelligence operations abroad.

Dmitry Peskov, Putin's spokesperson, did not respond to requests for comment on the reported changes. However, Alexander Bortnikov, head of Russia's Federal Security Service, publicly warned regional officials that surveillance systems designed for internal monitoring could become liabilities if compromised or accessed through hidden vulnerabilities.

He referred to concerns about software backdoors in video surveillance networks, highlighting growing fears around CCTV hacking and national security vulnerabilities.

Tehran Incident Raises Alarm Over Israel's AI Intelligence Surveillance Capabilities

The heightened security posture reportedly followed developments tied to an incident in Tehran involving Iran's surveillance infrastructure.

Israeli intelligence allegedly exploited vast amounts of footage from traffic cameras to help identify the timing and location of a meeting involving Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and senior aides. The reference material claims the event resulted in the deaths of senior officials during an operation attributed to the US and Israel.

While details remain contested and not independently verified by all parties, the episode has been widely cited by security officials as an example of how Israel's AI-driven surveillance capabilities may be evolving beyond traditional intelligence gathering.

The key concern is no longer just hacking cameras, but using artificial intelligence to interpret behaviour, predict movement, and extract meaning from massive video datasets.

From Facial Recognition To Behaviour Tracking AI Systems

Experts describe a major shift in capability. Instead of relying solely on facial recognition and behaviour-tracking AI systems for narrow identification tasks, newer models can reportedly search video using natural language prompts.

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This allows analysts to query surveillance systems in ways that resemble internet search engines, such as identifying individuals who exchange objects, change appearance, or repeatedly visit specific locations.

A European official described the development as a 'holy grail of surveillance', emphasising that the shift is about detecting behaviour patterns rather than simply recognising objects or faces.

These advances are fueling concerns about government surveillance networks and cybersecurity threats, particularly in countries with large-scale CCTV deployments.

Smart City Surveillance Privacy Risks Grow As AI Capabilities Expand

The implications extend far beyond intelligence agencies. Modern cities increasingly rely on interconnected cameras, traffic monitoring systems, and integrated data platforms.

This creates growing privacy risks in smart-city surveillance, especially when combined with AI systems capable of processing millions of hours of footage within minutes.

According to individuals familiar with emerging tools, intelligence services can now search video using natural language queries, allowing them to trace behaviour patterns, identify repeated movements, and reconstruct networks of contact over time.

The concern raised by analysts is that infrastructure designed for public safety can also become a tool for mass tracking if compromised or misused.

Intelligence Agencies Race To Adapt To AI Surveillance Technology In Intelligence Operations

The reference material highlights how multiple countries, including Israel, China, Russia, and members of the Five Eyes intelligence alliance, are rapidly integrating AI into surveillance workflows.

Companies such as Conntour, led by Matan Goldner, reportedly work with intelligence clients to analyse large volumes of video data using advanced computational models. Another company, Airis, co-founded by former Israeli intelligence veterans, including Rotem Abeles, has developed systems designed to detect behavioural indicators such as suspicious movement patterns.

These developments illustrate how AI surveillance technology in intelligence operations is becoming a core component of modern security strategy, not just a supplementary tool. However, experts also warn that the same systems can be exploited if adversaries gain access to feeds or metadata, reinforcing concerns about CCTV hacking and national security vulnerabilities.