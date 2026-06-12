Turmoil continues in the Philippines as the power struggle in the Senate further intensifies. The past months have seen persistent infighting among Filipino senators fuelled by multiple issues that include exposed corruption linked to dubious flood control projects that allegedly involved several government officials, as well as an upcoming impeachment trial against Vice President Sara Duterte.

The fallout among senators is now a full-blown political crisis, with the Senate deeply divided. Constituents have grown weary of the endless bickering, with some even suggesting that democracy is dead. Protests have been taking place, although the biggest flashpoint may have come on Thursday, 11 June.

SENATE WEBSITE DEFACED



The Senate's official website was defaced by a group identifying itself as "Nullsec Philippines."



“The Filipino people entrusted you with power, responsibility, and the duty to serve the nation—not personal interests, political dynasties, or corrupt… pic.twitter.com/bm4yYzzU0U — The Philippine Star (@PhilippineStar) June 11, 2026

This came in the form of the defacement of the Philippine Senate's official website, which sent a strong message to lawmakers accused of betraying public trust.

'We are watching. The Filipino people entrusted you with power, responsibility, and the duty to serve the nation – not personal interests, political dynasties, or corrupt networks,' a message from the hacktivist group Nullsec Philippines read in a report by the South China Morning Post.

Defaced but Sensitive Information Safe

The defacement of the Philippine Senate website raised concerns, particularly over the security of confidential or sensitive information held by the agency. However, these concerns were addressed by the Senate Electronic Data and Processing Management Information System Bureau (EDP-MIS), which assured the public that no sensitive information had been compromised.

'Based on our initial assessment, there is no indication that any confidential or sensitive information has been compromised,' the EDP-MIS stated in a report by the Philippine Star.

A visit to the website on Friday, 12 June, shows that the Senate of the Philippines website appeared to be operating normally once again. However, there is no telling whether hackers may attempt to deface the site again or potentially cause more serious damage.

'We are watching. The Filipino people entrusted you with power, responsibility, and the duty to serve the nation – not personal interests, political dynasties, or corrupt networks,' another part of the Nullsec Philippines message read at the time the site was defaced.

Hacker Breach Exposes Inferior Site Security

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After successfully restoring the Senate of the Philippines website, the EDP-MIS is expected to enforce stricter security measures to avoid a similar incident. However, the breach has raised questions about the level of security applied to the government agency's site.

The hacking incident has become a new point of contention on corruption for many observers. The budget approved for the site was worth roughly $105,996 (PHP 6.5 million), covering a one-year subscription for a web application and API protection platform.

Former Senate President Vicente Sotto III approved that budget. However, the fact that hackers were able to breach and deface the Senate website has led Nullsec Philippines to conclude that corruption may have been involved.

'They call it a "6.5 million Philippine pesos [US$105,996] WAAP platform" for protection, but what we're seeing is a wide-open website that almost any kid with a laptop can break into. How many times do we have to tell them? You can't just allocate millions in taxpayer money, claim it's for security, and then deliver nothing but holes, vulnerabilities, and incompetence! Where is the audit in this? Where is the accountability?' the hacktivists said.

Sotto was asked by This Week in Asia to comment on the accusation but declined to respond.

Ironically, This Week in Asia was able to contact the hacktivists through their group profile, SentinelX, on Facebook. They admitted responsibility for defacing the Senate website but clarified that it was not done for political reasons.

'We wanted to highlight security weaknesses that should have been addressed long ago. Our goal is to promote cybersecurity awareness, transparency, and accountability in public systems,' SentinelX said as quoted by SCMP. 'To clarify, this was a team-based security review and not connected to any political group such as NullSec Philippines,' it added.

Despite claiming the act was not politically motivated, the timing was widely viewed as suspicious. It occurred on the eve of the Philippines' Independence Day celebrations, a period when large protests were expected in support of the Dutertes, the Senate power struggle, and the controversial flood control scandal issue.