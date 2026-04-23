UK online casino operators are responding to increased gambling duties by reassessing their return-to-player (RTP) settings on slot games, with early indications suggesting a broader strategic shift across the market.

RTP represents the theoretical percentage of stakes that a game returns to players over time. While it does not determine individual outcomes in the short term, it remains a key metric in shaping the long-term player experience and perceived value. Importantly, RTP is not a fixed characteristic across all platforms; many slot titles are developed with multiple RTP configurations, allowing operators to select a setting that aligns with their commercial and operational strategy.

Following the adjustment to Remote Gaming Duty on 1 April, analysts tracked the RTP levels of 20 widely played slot titles across a range of UK-facing operators. Their findings suggest that several operators have reduced RTP settings, effectively increasing their margin on these games. This trend is widely interpreted as a strategic response to the increase from 21% to 40% on duty on the gross profits from slots and table games.

While changes to RTP are not uncommon in the industry, the timing and consistency of these adjustments across multiple operators point to a coordinated response to rising costs. By selecting lower RTP configurations, operators are able to offset some of the financial impact of increased taxation without altering the visible structure or gameplay of the titles themselves. For many players, however, these changes may go unnoticed unless they actively review game information.

Against this backdrop, a comparative analysis found that Hollywoodbets UK recorded the highest average RTP among the operators reviewed. The operator was also noted for consistently selecting the highest available RTP versions of the games included in the study, matching or exceeding the configurations offered by competitors.

Don Barker, Head of Operations at Hollywoodbets UK, indicated that this approach forms part of a broader product strategy centred on consistency and transparency.

'RTP is one of several configurable parameters that directly influences the long-term performance profile of a game', he said.

'In light of the recent duty changes, there has been a clear shift across the market in how operators are approaching those configurations. From our side, we've taken a more structured view—maintaining the highest available RTP settings across a defined set of core titles, while ensuring that those configurations are consistently applied and clearly surfaced to players.'

To support this approach, the company has published a detailed breakdown of the games included in the analysis — such as Big Bass Splash, Gates of Olympus and Book of Dead — alongside RTP data and the methodology used. This level of transparency enables players to make more informed decisions, allowing them to quickly identify which titles are configured at the highest RTP settings without needing to navigate individual game menus.

Industry analysts note that RTP variations between operators, even on identical games, are not always immediately visible to players. In most cases, this information is only accessible through in-game help screens or detailed information panels, which can make direct comparisons difficult. For players who are unaware of these differences, the assumption may be that the same game performs identically across platforms, which is not always the case.

Furthermore, as RTP settings are determined by the operator, they can be adjusted at any time without prior notice. This introduces an additional layer of complexity, as the configuration available at one point may change, sometimes overnight, depending on operational decisions. As a result, while it may be prudent for players to check RTP values regularly, doing so is not always a straightforward or time-efficient process.

This dynamic highlights a growing tension between operational flexibility and player awareness. While operators benefit from the ability to adjust RTP in response to market conditions, there is increasing scrutiny around how clearly these changes are communicated. In a competitive environment, greater transparency may serve not only as a compliance consideration but also as a differentiating factor.

Operators such as Hollywoodbets have identified this pain point and are creating a category for these games specifically, offering not just the best RTP available on the games that would sit within this group, but also offering consistency and openness to their players.

Although RTP reflects long-term averages rather than individual session outcomes, it is increasingly becoming a point of comparison as operators respond differently to changes in the UK regulatory and cost environment. Players are becoming more informed, and there is a growing expectation for accessible information that supports decision-making.

Looking ahead, changing player behaviour and heightened economic awareness are likely to influence how slot games are selected and played. Players may begin to favour operators that consistently offer higher RTP configurations, particularly where this information is easy to access and understand. At the same time, reducing the burden on players to continuously monitor RTP could play a significant role in shaping engagement and trust.

In this evolving landscape, operators are balancing regulatory pressures, commercial realities, and player expectations. While RTP is only one component of the overall gaming experience, its visibility and perceived fairness are becoming increasingly important. As the market adapts to new conditions, consistency and transparency may prove to be key factors in maintaining long-term player confidence.