Air travellers in the United Kingdom are facing growing disruption as flight cancellations increase amid a sharp rise in global jet fuel prices and weakening demand. The impact is already being felt across regional routes.

Guernsey-based airline Aurigny has confirmed it will cancel a number of flights between mid-April and early June, citing global instability, rising fuel costs and a reported 13 per cent drop in bookings for May. The airline described the changes as 'proactive measures' to manage pressure on operations.

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Airlines have also begun introducing a £2 ($2.64) 'Environmental Mitigation Charge' on new bookings, adopted by several UK carriers in mid-March. The surcharge reflects mounting cost pressures linked to both fuel prices and environmental regulation, adding to the financial burden for passengers.

Drivers Of Rising Aviation Costs

The disruption comes as aviation faces a combination of geopolitical and structural pressures. Airlines have pointed to higher oil prices linked to ongoing international tensions, alongside changing travel patterns.

Aurigny's chief commercial officer Philip Saunders said 'global events are impacting consumer confidence and changing travel behaviours', adding that rising oil prices are now feeding directly into airline costs, according to The Independent.

Flight cancellations have begun in the UK.

Many London City-Guernsey flights grounded by Aurigny. Bristol/Exeter departures combined.

“Global instability” and lower demand to blame.

“Temporary fuel adjustment surcharge” of £2 per sector on all new bookingshttps://t.co/m7np2zt6rp — Simon Calder (@SimonCalder) April 2, 2026

Fuel now represents a significantly larger share of operating expenses for carriers, forcing adjustments to schedules, particularly on routes with lower demand. As a result, airlines are prioritising higher-traffic services while reducing or combining less profitable flights.

The £2 Surcharge And Carbon Policy

The introduction of the £2 surcharge is tied to changes in the UK's Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS). Under updated rules, the aviation sector's allocation of free carbon allowances has been phased out from 2026, requiring airlines to purchase a greater share of emissions permits on the open market.

According to UK government guidance, flights covered by the scheme include domestic UK routes and services to the European Economic Area and Switzerland. The removal of free allowances has increased compliance costs, which airlines are now partially passing on to passengers.

Carriers including British Airways and easyJet have implemented the charge on new bookings, positioning it as a response to both regulatory and fuel-related pressures.

Impact On Regional Connectivity

The effects are most visible across regional routes. Aurigny has reduced services to London City Airport and combined flights from Exeter and Bristol, resulting in longer journey times for some passengers.

Skybus has cancelled planned services between Newquay and London Gatwick, citing rising fuel costs and lower demand, according to the BBC. The route had operated under a public service obligation supported by local authorities.

Passengers affected by cancellations are being re-booked onto alternative flights or offered refunds, though availability may be limited during peak travel periods.

Pressure On Summer Travel

While some airlines report weaker bookings in the short term, there are indications that demand may strengthen during the peak summer period. Ryanair has warned that fuel pressures could lead to further schedule adjustments, though its recent traffic figures show seat occupancy levels remaining stable.

For passengers, the current environment means higher fares, fewer route options and an increased likelihood of schedule changes. Travellers are advised to check booking terms and remain aware of their rights in the event of cancellations.

As the aviation sector adjusts to rising fuel costs and tighter environmental policy, airlines face the challenge of maintaining reliable services while managing a more complex and expensive operating landscape.