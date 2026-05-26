Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are once again at the centre of speculation about the state of their relationship, with royal commentators and US insiders suggesting that financial pressure and a widening disconnect over their priorities are testing the Sussexes' marriage in Montecito in 2026.

Divorce rumours have followed the couple since they stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and moved to California. This latest round has been fuelled despite their outwardly united front, including a glossy trip to Australia last month, public walkabouts and Meghan's carefully curated anniversary posts marking eight years of marriage.

Royal author Tom Bower has been among the most vocal commentators. In interviews promoting Betrayal: Power, Deceit and the Fight for the Future of the Royal Family, he described the Sussexes' marriage as being at an 'unfortunate crossroads' and suggested the pair are moving in different directions.

Speaking to TalkTV, Bower argued that Harry, as a prince, 'had all the fame he needed' and 'all the applause he needed'. He also claimed Meghan now finds herself in a more constrained position, saying she can no longer earn money in the same way and must find a new path for the rest of her life.

Money Pressure In Montecito

Money is at the heart of the latest wave of speculation. In Betrayal, Bower estimates the couple need at least $3 million a year to maintain their current lifestyle, while other US reports suggest the figure could be closer to $6 million. None of those numbers has been confirmed by the Sussexes and they should be treated cautiously, but they have intensified scrutiny around the couple's finances.

Read more Are Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Broke? Pair Reportedly Faces Massive Financial Pressure To Maintain Living Standards Are Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Broke? Pair Reportedly Faces Massive Financial Pressure To Maintain Living Standards

Those costs are said to cover security, a nanny, household staff, PR advisers, management, travel and the upkeep of their Montecito estate, which has been widely reported to be worth around $29 million. One insider quoted in the reports said it would be the 'worst possible' moment for a split, arguing that separating their finances and brand would be extremely expensive.

Another source claimed money is a major issue and said the couple are 'very leveraged,' while also noting that friends are sceptical of the polished image they present. The same source insisted divorce was 'nowhere near happening,' but added that too many cracks appear to be showing.

Public Image Under Strain

Those supposed cracks are not obvious on social media. Meghan has continued to promote her lifestyle brand with carefully styled glimpses of family life, including moments with Archie, seven, and Lilibet, four, set against sunlit gardens and polished interiors.

That image of calm, however, sits alongside a difficult professional period. Their major Netflix deal, once seen as their most lucrative arrangement, ended last August after falling viewing figures for their content. Three years after they bought the rights to Carley Fortune's novel Meet Me at the Lake, there is still no announced cast or production team.

Recent US coverage has also claimed that searches for 'Harry and Meghan' have fallen by around 50 per cent over six years. A drop in public interest inevitably weakens their commercial value in a crowded celebrity market, although the couple has not commented on those figures.

Different Views On Success

The sharpest claims, however, are not about finances but about values. A US based source quoted in the reports said the couple are increasingly disconnected over what success should look like.

According to that source, Harry wants a quieter and more sustainable life centred on charity work and family, while Meghan still has major ambitions in business, entertainment and celebrity culture. The alleged disconnect, the source said, is becoming harder for them to ignore.

Insiders also pointed to the way Harry is said to react to family content used to promote Meghan's ventures. Their recent Disneyland trip, partly shared on social media, was cited as an example. One source claimed Harry dislikes such photo opportunities, but accepts that exposure comes with the territory if the brand is to keep earning.

There is no public evidence that Meghan and Harry are planning a divorce, and neither has confirmed any of the claims being made about tensions behind closed doors. The couple has repeatedly presented a united front and continues to appear together for projects and trips.

What is clear is that 2026 is shaping up to be another significant year. Harry is due to return to the UK in July for Invictus Games commitments, and some commentators have framed the visit as a possible opening for talks with King Charles about a 'half in, half out' role.

That would mark a major departure from the late Queen's position and remains entirely hypothetical. Even so, sources say any visible rapprochement with the King would matter not only for family relations but also for the Sussexes' brand, which still relies heavily on the image of a stable royal adjacent marriage.