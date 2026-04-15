For millions of service workers across the US, tips form an essential part of their income. New guidance from federal tax authorities has now clarified that more than 70 occupations may qualify for a tax deduction tied to the government's 'No Tax on Tips' provision.

The US Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service released final regulations outlining which jobs are eligible for the deduction. The rule was introduced under legislation signed by President Donald Trump in July as part of the 'One Big Beautiful Bill Act' and it applies to tax years from 2025 through 2028. Despite its name, the policy does not remove taxes from tips entirely. Instead, it allows eligible workers to deduct certain tip income from their federal income tax.

Millions of Tipped Workers Affected

The Internal Revenue Service estimates that about 6 million taxpayers in the US report tipped wages each year, spanning industries from restaurants and entertainment to transportation and personal services.

The final guidance identifies more than 70 occupations where workers commonly receive tips. The agency grouped these roles into eight categories based on industry.

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Food and beverage service workers form one of the largest groups. Bartenders, wait staff and other restaurant employees who receive gratuities from customers may qualify. Entertainment and event workers are also included. Musicians, DJs and performers who receive tips during live shows may benefit under the rule.

The list extends to hospitality roles such as concierges and hotel housekeeping staff, as well as home service workers including repair technicians and groundskeepers. Personal service providers are another category. Event planners, photographers and personal care aides are among those who may receive qualifying tips.

Beauty and wellness professionals also appear on the list. Hair stylists, makeup artists and personal trainers often rely on tips as part of their income. Recreation and instruction jobs, including tour guides, activity instructors and golf caddies, are also included. The final category covers transportation and delivery workers such as taxi drivers, rideshare drivers, movers and delivery couriers.

What the Tax Deduction Actually Covers

Although widely described as 'No Tax on Tips,' the provision has specific limitations. Workers may deduct up to $25,000 in qualifying tips from their federal income tax liability. Income above that amount remains taxable.

The benefit also phases out for higher earners. The deduction begins to reduce for individuals earning more than $150,000 per year and for married couples earning above $300,000. Importantly, the rule only affects federal income tax. Payroll taxes that fund Social Security and Medicare still apply to tip income. State income tax rules may also differ depending on where workers live.

Conditions for Qualifying Tips

The Internal Revenue Service has also defined what counts as a qualifying tip under the rule. Tips must be voluntary payments from customers. Mandatory service charges added to restaurant bills, such as automatic gratuities for large groups, do not qualify.

The tips must also be paid directly by customers, either in cash or through cash equivalent methods such as credit or debit card payments. Employees may receive these gratuities individually or through a recognized tip-sharing pool within a workplace.

Managers and supervisors who share pooled tips with employees are not eligible to deduct those amounts. However, they may still deduct tips they receive directly from customers. Jeremy Wells, a certified public accountant cited in the regulatory guidance, noted that the distinction becomes important in workplaces where tip pooling arrangements are common.

Some Workers May See Limited Benefit

While the policy creates a new tax deduction, not every tipped worker will see a financial change. Many lower income workers already earn below the threshold required to pay federal income tax. In those cases, the deduction may not affect their tax bill.

For the 2025 tax year, individuals earning below the standard deduction of $15,750 do not have to file a federal income tax return. For married couples filing jointly, the threshold is $31,500. Research from the Yale Budget Lab, a non partisan policy research centre, found that more than one third of tipped workers did not earn enough to owe federal income tax in 2022.

Targeted Tax Break for Service Workers

Officials say the new guidance aims to clarify how the deduction applies across the service economy. In announcing the final regulation, Internal Revenue Service chief executive Frank J. Bisignano said the rule would help ensure that the tax benefit is applied consistently across different industries.

Given the wide variety of workers who receive tips, these final regulations help implement an important tax benefit for American workers, Bisignano said.

The provision applies from tax year 2025 through 2028 and allows eligible workers to deduct up to $25,000 in qualifying tips from federal income tax. The Internal Revenue Service said the updated guidance provides clarity for millions of service workers whose earnings depend partly on customer gratuities.