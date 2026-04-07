While the death rumours took a strong hold on social media, Offset is alive and in stable condition after being shot Monday evening outside a casino in Florida.

The rapper, whose real name is Kiari Cephus, was injured in an incident at the valet area of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and taken to a nearby hospital. His team has confirmed he is receiving treatment and being closely monitored, pushing back on viral claims that he had died.

What Happened at the Casino

According to reports, the shooting took place shortly after 7:00pm local time on 6 April in the valet area outside the hotel and casino in Hollywood, Florida.

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Police described it as an incident that escalated into gunfire but said the situation was quickly brought under control. Officers were already nearby and responded immediately, securing the scene within minutes.

Authorities confirmed only one person was injured — Offset — and emphasised there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Two individuals have been detained, though officials have not released their identities or said whether charges have been filed. The investigation is ongoing.

Condition Update and False Death Claims

Offset was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital, where he remains under observation. His representative confirmed the injuries are not life-threatening.

Despite that, social media quickly filled with speculation and unverified claims that the rapper had died. Those rumours appear to have been driven by the initial lack of detail in early reports. They have since been firmly debunked by his team and law enforcement.

'We can confirm Offset was shot and is currently at the hospital receiving medical care... He is stable and being closely monitored,' his rep told the media.

At this point, all confirmed information indicates he is stable and recovering.

What We Know About the Shooting

Authorities have not shared details about what led to the shooting or whether Offset was specifically targeted. It's also unclear who he was with at the time or what he was doing moments before the incident.

Online speculation has pointed to possible involvement from other artists, including Lil Tjay, but there is no confirmed link. Law enforcement and major outlets have not connected him to the incident, and those claims remain unverified.

For now, officials are treating it as an active investigation with limited confirmed facts.

Context: A History That Still Lingers

The shooting comes years after a tragedy that deeply affected Offset and his circle. In 2022, Takeoff, his cousin and fellow member of Migos, was shot and killed in Houston.

Offset later spoke about the loss, describing how difficult it was to process publicly. That history has resurfaced in reactions to the latest incident, adding another layer of concern among fans.

For now, Offset remains hospitalised but stable, with family members reportedly in contact and heading to Florida. Quavo, his former Migos bandmate, shared a brief reaction online, while his ex-wife, Cardi B, has not commented publicly.

Police continue to investigate what led to the shooting, with more details expected as authorities piece together the sequence of events.