At a time in which the airline industry is going through rough times, Ryanair seems to be feeling surprisingly confident about Europe's ability to keep itself fueled.

However, the airline is warning of raising prices in the future depending on how long the Strait of Hormuz remains closed.

Ryanair Warns for Possible Price Hikes Amid Confidence Around Fuel Stores

Ryanair cut its outlook for fares this summer, with prices now expected to be 'broadly flat' on last summer, after a previous forecast of a modest increase in the peak travel season, according to The Guardian.

'Demand is still strong, but people are leaving it longer to book so we do not have the visibility that we normally have for July to September,' Ryanair chief financial officer Neil Sorahan said.

'Closer-in bookings are strong but if people leave it late they could take on higher fares.'

Ryanair chief executive Michael O'Leary said he did not expect the war in Iran to continue or the strait of Hormuz to remain closed by next year but said a prolonged conflict could cause airlines with lower hedging to go bust. 'If it does continue over those 12 months there will be airline casualties in Europe this winter,' he said according to The Guardian.

'There was a real concern in Europe two months ago. We now have almost zero concerns over fuel supplies in Europe. The challenge remains price,' he said.

Briton's Summer Holiday Changes

Britons have found themselves delaying or just canceling their summer holiday due to how expensive airfare is.

The Guardian interviewed a few Britons about their travel plans.

'It looks like there's still too much uncertainty about a permanent ceasefire to make a booking with any confidence,' Raffaele Brancati who was looking to go to Italy with his wife to visit relatives said.

'I believe there is too much risk that flights will be subject to change or cancellations. There would also be difficulty and extra cost involved in securing additional accommodation or alternative means of travel and sudden travel cost increases, all driven by war in the Middle East.'

'When all the headlines about the strait being closed and all of that started coming in ... we began to worry about driving. We were worrying about where we're going to find fuel as friends in France have told us about shortages,' Danie Jones says. 'We were looking at the cost of fuel as well because of the distance that we were going to drive, we realised it was going to cost a fortune.'

Dan Coatsworth, the head of markets at AJ Bell, said the market was 'too fragile' to raise fares in response to rising costs, as higher inflation continued to squeeze consumer spending, according to The Guardian.

'Airlines and holiday companies are having to drop prices, or at best keep them level, just to keep demand ticking over,' he said.

Ryanair Sees Record Profit

'Ryanair reported a record profit after tax of €2.26bn (£2bn) in its financial year ended in March,' according to The Guardian.

However, it Ryanair is exercising caution for the 2027 financial year, saying it was 'far too early' to make forecasts due to possible increases in fuel, environmental taxes and wage bills.

With regard to the environmental taxes the company expected the EU to increase the taxes by €300m this year to roughly €1.4bn, 'which makes EU air travel even less competitive.'