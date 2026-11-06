UFO researcher Scott C. Waring has claimed that an object seen in a NASA video nearly struck the International Space Station during an October 2026 SpaceX cargo mission.

He warned that it could have destroyed the station, although NASA's published docking report makes no mention of a near miss.

Waring posted his interpretation on 1 November after examining footage of a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft approaching the station.

He alleged that the video showed one unexplained object near the orbiting laboratory and another near Dragon. Neither claimed encounter has been independently confirmed.

NASA records show that the uncrewed Dragon launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on 13 October. It docked with the station two days later as part of SpaceX's 35th commercial resupply mission.

UFO Researcher's Collision Warning Rests on Unverified Estimates

Waring estimated that the larger object measured seven metres (23ft) across and passed within about 25 metres (82ft) of the station. Those figures are his own, not measurements verified by NASA.

'This UFO was about 7 meters across and could have destroyed the station had it hit it,' he wrote on UFO Sightings Daily.

The claim describes a hypothetical collision. The footage alone does not establish the apparent object's true size, its distance from the station or whether it followed a dangerous trajectory.

Waring also alleged that another unidentified object passed near the Dragon capsule twice. In his written account, he suggested that the sightings were evidence of extraterrestrials monitoring humans. He supplied no independently verified evidence supporting that interpretation.

His account contains two further problems. Waring dated the alleged sighting to 13 October, the day Dragon launched, while NASA's docking coverage concerned 15 October.

He also questioned why the crew aboard Dragon had not reacted. But this was an uncrewed cargo mission. Astronauts were stationed aboard the ISS, not aboard the approaching Dragon spacecraft.

NASA UFO Video Claim Contrasts With Successful SpaceX Docking

NASA said Dragon docked autonomously at 10:27am EDT on 15 October, connecting to the Harmony module's space-facing port.

The spacecraft delivered more than 6,300lb of food, supplies and equipment for the Expedition 75 crew. Its cargo included roll-out solar arrays and research equipment for experiments involving artificial retinas and heart tissue.

NASA's published account of the arrival mentions no unidentified object, debris warning or emergency manoeuvre. However, the mission update is not a comprehensive investigation of everything visible in the broadcast.

Orbital debris is a genuine hazard. NASA says the station uses shielding, object tracking and, where necessary, avoidance manoeuvres to reduce collision risks.

Those precautions do not confirm Waring's allegation. Without reliable tracking data or independently verified measurements, the apparent object's identity, distance and potential danger remain unknown.

Dragon's successful docking is documented. The suggestion that the station narrowly escaped destruction rests on Waring's unverified interpretation of the footage.