Historian Peter Levenda says a silent, triangular object hovered 'right over my car' during a UFO sighting in South Florida.

In an interview published on 27 October 2026, he recalled the incident occurring one night in December. He described it as happening a couple of years earlier but did not specify the exact year.

Levenda discussed the experience on Mayim Bialik's Breakdown during a wider conversation about unidentified aerial phenomena and non-human intelligence.

He had spent years researching UFO reports, intelligence operations and the occult before experiencing what he considered his first sighting.

The historian, whose books include Sinister Forces and the Sekret Machines nonfiction series co-written with Tom DeLonge, acknowledged the limits of his account.

His recollection remains personal testimony, not independently verified evidence of an unusual aircraft or extraterrestrial activity.

Peter Levenda Describes Silent Triangle Above His Car

Levenda said he was driving home when lights above the road caught his attention. He initially suspected a police helicopter was operating near his home, but the absence of engine noise made him reconsider.

He stopped his car and looked up. The object appeared stationary, directly overhead, without producing the sound he expected from a helicopter.

He considered whether it might be another type of aircraft he did not recognise. Rather than immediately identifying it as a UFO, he said he worked through several possible explanations.

Levenda described the object as triangular and apparently suspended in the air without visible means of propulsion. However, he did not provide independently verifiable details about its size, altitude or identity.

The situation changed when the object suddenly appeared to move away.

Triangular UFOs in the 1970s: Firsthand Eyewitness Accountshttps://t.co/xCq907fG7Dhttps://t.co/AdQScJ342z pic.twitter.com/1rOI3UKcru — Eyes On Cinema II 🛸 (@RealEOC_2) October 26, 2026

'It disappears,' Levenda recalled, explaining that the object seemed to depart without making a sound or displaying any acceleration he could discern.

He described the moment he concluded that he was looking at 'a freaking UFO.' According to his account, the object then vanished from its position above the car.

Levenda said he briefly spotted lights in the distance before they disappeared again. He could not establish what caused the movement or identify the object he believed he had witnessed.

Its sudden departure reinforced his impression that he had encountered something he could not explain. However, the description did not establish whether the object was an aircraft, another phenomenon or something else.

No independently verified recording or corroborating evidence was presented during the interview. His account therefore remains an eyewitness recollection rather than confirmation of an extraordinary event.

Why Peter Levenda's UFO Sighting Remains Unverified

Levenda also addressed the difficulty of interpreting unusual experiences without introducing assumptions unsupported by evidence.

He said he did not attach religious significance to the triangular shape or interpret it as a spiritual symbol.

'This was just the triangle,' he told Bialik, distinguishing what he remembered seeing from the meanings others might assign to it.

He also questioned whether his experience could contribute anything useful to UFO research. Although he could describe the object's apparent shape, silence and movement, he had no additional evidence to support his recollection.

The conversation subsequently turned to whether a person's interests, beliefs or experiences might influence their likelihood of reporting unusual sightings.

Bialik suggested that Levenda's extensive involvement in UFO research and related subjects could somehow be connected to his experience.

She raised the possibility that his personal energy or interests might have contributed to the encounter. However, the suggestion was speculative and was not supported by independently established evidence.

Levenda responded by questioning how such a theory could be defined or investigated. He asked what it would mean for individuals to summon unusual phenomena and how anyone could determine whether such a process occurred.

The discussion also considered whether cultural influences might predispose some people to interpret unexplained experiences differently.

Neither speaker presented evidence demonstrating that consciousness, personal beliefs or psychological connections caused Levenda's reported sighting.

Bialik further explored the idea that some individuals might be more receptive to unusual phenomena. Levenda questioned the terminology used to describe these possibilities and how the proposed connections could be tested.

The exchange highlighted the distinction between describing an unexplained experience and establishing what caused it.

Levenda's account remains an unverified personal recollection. Although he described the object's triangular shape, silence and sudden disappearance, the interview provided no independent evidence establishing what he saw above his car in South Florida.