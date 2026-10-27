Armed federal agents tracked a mysterious black triangular object as it ascended silently above a darkened ridgeline before coming to a dead stop in mid-air, according to newly declassified United States government records.

The extraordinary encounter, documented in June 2026 and published on 23 October in the Pentagon's seventh public tranche of unidentified anomalous phenomena archives under Donald Trump's disclosure directive, includes testimony from multiple redacted law enforcement officers who monitored the object using thermal imaging equipment.

Investigators from the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) recorded that the craft climbed to roughly 300 feet above the terrain, lingered motionless for 20 seconds whilst emitting intense infrared heat, and then accelerated away in complete acoustic silence and with zero visible propulsion exhaust.

A comprehensive ground survey conducted across the adjacent canyon floor the following morning yielded no impact craters, scorched earth, or physical debris, leaving official investigators without physical evidence.

While the disclosures have prompted intense digital debate across aviation circles, defence analysts caution that the conceptual sketches included in the Federal Bureau of Investigation dossier are artistic witness impressions rather than verified photographic captures.

CBS News reported on 23 October 2026 that the released records included an FBI statement and an AARO memorandum concerning the encounter. The documents identify two primary interviewees and an additional corroborating witness, although their identities and the precise location remain redacted.

What the Black Triangle UFO Documents Actually Say

The AARO memorandum describes the object's movement as stopping 'instantaneously'. It also records the witnesses' account of complete acoustic silence during the high-velocity phase. The agents reportedly lost sight of the object after it accelerated away.

The memorandum states that a ground survey of the canyon drainage the following morning found no wreckage, ground scarring or vegetation damage. Investigators also recorded no visible impact signature, smoke or dust. These findings describe the reported search results and do not independently establish the object's identity.

Important details remain uncertain. The FBI statement and AARO memorandum differ in several respects, including the reported timing and duration of the sighting. Those discrepancies should be acknowledged rather than combined into a definitive chronology.

The released material does not establish that the object was extraterrestrial or that its reported movement exceeded the capabilities of known technology. The records document an unexplained observation, not a confirmed breakthrough in aviation or propulsion.

Why the FBI's Black Triangle UFO Images Are Being Questioned

The central controversy concerns the images accompanying the FBI file. CBS News reported that the FBI included illustrations depicting the reported encounter. The triangular shape shown in those images should therefore not be presented as a verified photograph of the craft itself.

That distinction has prompted discussion among UFO enthusiasts on Reddit's r/UFOs forum. Users debated whether the images represented original evidence or visual interpretations of the witnesses' descriptions. Individual comments, however, cannot establish the authenticity of the encounter.

The distinction matters because a government document can preserve a witness statement without independently confirming its contents. An illustration can help readers understand a reported sighting, but it cannot substitute for independently verifiable photographic, video or instrument data.

The Department of War's official UAP archive describes its collection as containing unresolved cases. It explains that a definitive determination may not be possible when the available information is insufficient.

The black triangle report therefore offers a detailed account of what witnesses said they observed, alongside illustrations that require careful interpretation. The released documents do not conclusively identify the object or establish its origin.

Defence researchers note that unexplained sightings frequently involve misidentified terrestrial surveillance drones, experimental military platforms, or optical illusions in low light.

Until independent sensor data or physical hardware emerges, the June 2026 ridgeline encounter remains classified as an unresolved aerial observation.