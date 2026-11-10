Veteran British commercial airline captain Steve Frazer has gone public with cockpit time-lapse footage showing mysterious, darting orbs of light over European airspace, after encountering the unexplained phenomenon on multiple flights.

The 48-year-old aviator from Sandbach, Cheshire, who has flown commercial passenger jets for 27 years, revealed that he has encountered the bizarre flashing aerial objects six or seven times near Brussels, Belgium, with his most recent observation occurring in October 2026.

Frazer initially suspected he was witnessing nighttime military aerial refuelling operations, yet the extreme velocity and unpredictable trajectory of the targets defied all conventional aeronautical explanations as his aircraft pursued the objects for miles without closing the distance.

Steve Frazer Says the Mysterious Lights Kept Returning

Frazer recalls first noticing the lights near Brussels in 2022, when he thought an aircraft was circling over land.

'I just thought it was a military refuelling aircraft but the way it was moving and speed, it didn't make any sense,' he said.

'We were going towards them for seemingly ages and never got to them.' He initially dismissed the experience. Similar sightings during subsequent flights, however, brought the question back.

'I've been flying 27 years commercially and it doesn't fit with anything I've seen previously,' he told Talk to the Press.

The time-lapse footage attributed to Frazer shows bright points of light apparently moving across a dark sky before vanishing. He remembers the lights seeming to rise from the ground while Brussels came into view on a flight towards Britain.

Frazer associates the encounters with north-westerly flights, but that does not establish the lights' geographical position. Nor can the recording alone determine their distance or actual speed.

He says a colleague returning from Lithuania saw similar lights in roughly the same direction. Frazer also recalls another pilot asking over the radio in October whether military aircraft were operating nearby. Neither account has been independently verified.

Frazer mentioned possible reports from pilots in the Netherlands, although he acknowledged uncertainty about how they were documented. His claims therefore remain eyewitness accounts rather than corroborated evidence of a single recurring phenomenon.

Could Starlink Explain the Mysterious Lights Near Brussels?

One explanation worth examining is sunlight reflected by satellites. Frazer says he knows what Starlink satellites normally look like and believes the lights behaved differently. 'They don't fit with that movement,' he said.

A December 2024 paper by the US government's All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office explains how satellite surfaces can reflect sunlight, producing bright flashes that observers may mistake for unidentified aerial activity.

Separately, researchers studying sightings reported by five pilots aboard two commercial flights over the Pacific in August 2022 reconstructed the apparent objects using flight-tracking and Starlink orbital data. Their 2024 analysis linked those sightings to a newly launched satellite train. It did not examine Frazer's flights.

NASA also cautions that limited high-quality observational data often prevent firm scientific conclusions about unidentified anomalous phenomena. Frazer's reported footage has not been accompanied by the precise timestamps, flight positions and camera information needed for comparable analysis.

No radar records, confirmed satellite-track comparisons or official aviation assessment have been presented in the available reporting. There is likewise no established evidence that the lights posed a threat to his aircraft.

For now, Frazer's account documents what one experienced pilot believes he saw, not what caused it. Identifying the lights would require evidence beyond the time-lapse images and the recollections of unnamed witnesses.