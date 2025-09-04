The UK government has begun directly warning tens of thousands of international students that they face removal if they overstay their visas or submit unfounded asylum claims. This move comes amid what the Home Office describes as an 'alarming' increase in foreign students applying for asylum after their study visas expire.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper revealed that around 13 per cent of asylum claims in the year to June 2025—approximately 14,800—were made by individuals holding study visas. Pakistan accounted for the highest number of such claims, with 5,700 applications, followed by India, Bangladesh, and Nigeria.

Rising Numbers and New Government Action

Although the number of asylum claims from student visa holders has dipped slightly from the previous year, the total remains nearly six times higher than in 2020. The Home Office has not disclosed how many of these claims involve students who overstayed their visas. In response, the department has launched a direct messaging campaign targeting roughly 130,000 students and their families, warning those without legal rights to remain in the UK that they must leave or face removal.

The messages, delivered by text and email, stress that asylum claims lacking merit will be refused swiftly and support will only be given based on strict destitution criteria. This is the first time the government has contacted foreign students in this manner. So far, 10,000 students with visas nearing expiry have received the warnings, with more expected to follow in the autumn, a peak period for applications.

Stricter Visa Rules and Policy Changes

The government has tightened regulations to prevent migrants from using study visas as a route into the asylum system. From this month, universities must meet tougher visa refusal and course completion rates to maintain sponsorship rights for international students. This is part of a broader strategy to regain control of migration, which has dominated headlines amid concerns over small boat crossings and asylum seeker accommodation.

Alongside these efforts, the government temporarily suspended new applications allowing refugees to bring family members to the UK. It has also pledged to start migrant returns under the 'one in, one out' deal with France later this month.

The Government's Message to Students

The official message sent to students reads: 'If you submit an asylum claim that lacks merit, it will be swiftly and robustly refused. Any request for asylum support will be assessed against destitution criteria. If you do not meet the criteria, you will not receive support. If you have no legal right to remain in the UK, you must leave. If you don't, we will remove you.'

Home Secretary Cooper told BBC Breakfast that some students enter the asylum system and remain there for years, placing strain on accommodation and hotels. She added that the government is committed to supporting genuine refugees but said those whose home countries have not changed should not be claiming asylum after completing their studies.

Legal Routes and Asylum Claims: A Complex Picture

While public attention this year has often focused on irregular arrivals by small boats, a similar number of people enter the UK through legal routes such as work, study, or visitor visas and later apply for asylum. According to Home Office figures, 43,600 asylum claims in the year to June came from small boat arrivals, while 41,100 claims were made by those who arrived legally, including the 14,800 student visa holders.

Earlier this year, the government reduced the post-study work visa period from two years to 18 months for overseas graduates, limiting their time to remain in the UK after studies. Universities UK, which represents British higher education institutions, acknowledged the government's concerns about asylum claims and said it has discussed the issue with officials. It called for improved data sharing between the Home Office and universities to better address emerging problems.

Views From the Refugee Sector

The Refugee Council highlighted that conditions in students' home countries can change dramatically after their arrival, affecting their need for protection. Senior policy analyst Jon Featonby said some asylum seekers only feel safe to ask for protection once in the UK due to fear of reprisals or surveillance at home. He cautioned against assuming that those who apply for asylum after arriving on a visa are abusing the system or lack genuine need.

What Happens If Students Don't Comply?

The government's clear warning means international students without valid leave who fail to exit the UK risk removal. Those who submit meritless asylum claims will face swift refusal and limited access to support.

The Home Office intends to enforce these rules rigorously to prevent misuse of the asylum system via student visas. As autumn approaches, tens of thousands of students will receive these warnings, reinforcing the message that the UK expects compliance with immigration laws.