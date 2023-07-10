The Climate Finance Mobilisation Forum is set to take place today in Windsor and some of the world's leading philanthropists and investors will be attending. The forum will allow discussions to take place over the capabilities of emerging economies dealing with climate change and how necessary support can be provided to them.

The forum will be hosted by Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary, Grant Shapps and US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry. After the conclusion of the event, the participating members will be invited to Windsor Castle where they will hold further talks with His Majesty The King and US President Joe Biden, who is visiting Britain briefly to also meet with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Those set to attend the conference have been told to consider bringing along examples of new operations that are linked to key investment proposals for showing awareness of urgent climate needs. This is necessary in order to support ideas that have been put forward and which are linked to meeting the objectives of the Paris Agreement.

The Paris Agreement is a global treaty for climate change and was put forward in 2015 before being signed and made effective in 2016. The overall goal is for a hold on the rise in the average global temperature to be significantly lower than two degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

Also, the hope is for the temperature increase to be limited to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. This is thought to be crucial in order for the effects of climate change to not be as detrimental.

Grant Shapps spoke on Britain's support to aid with climate change but warned more effort is needed from others. He stated: "The UK is delivering its £11.6 billion of International Climate Finance to support countries around the world - but if we want to deliver real change, we must go further and do it together."

Shapps also touched on teaming up with allies from the US and what good can come from the forum. He said: "Today is about uniting with our US allies and key enablers, using this world-leading expertise for the benefit of not just our own economies but those that will be most affected by climate change impacts".

Estimations have demonstrated that in order for the world to reach net-zero emissions by 2050, there need to be investments worth more than $1 trillion, seven times more than the current investments, into developing countries by the start of the next decade.

However, this is just the level of investment needed for clean energy priorities, as other areas including the reduction of non-CO2 emissions, forging climate change resilience, reversing forest loss and stopping deforestation also need to be funded and taken care of.

John Kerry highlighted the seriousness of the conversation on climate change and mentioned what is required to help combat it. He pronounced: "The climate crisis is here. It's caused by the unabated burning of fossil fuels, and it's going to get worse without action. No government can solve this crisis by itself. We need to work together with the private sector and philanthropy to speed up the net zero, resilient transition."

Kerry also touched on the US President's involvement in fighting climate issues, saying: "Since day one, President Biden has taken decisive action to mobilise an unprecedented effort to tackle the climate crisis, and that work continues today in partnership with the UK".

As it stands, emerging economies and countries make up for two-thirds of greenhouse gas emissions worldwide with many of them being at risk of hazardous climate impact. This makes these nations a very important part of dealing with climate issues as the current rate at which those nations are emitting greenhouse gas is highly concerning and damaging.

This is an opportunistic moment for both Britain and the US to solidify their financial strengths by playing a leading role in helping the world be rid of emissions and reach net-zero levels. Also, at the same time, both nations will be able to have their own financial gains through cooperating and helping developing economies and countries.

Britain and the US are no strangers to operating with one another when it comes to major world issues as the two nations recently formed a pact to deal with current shared adversaries including China, Russia as well as the instability of the economic picture.