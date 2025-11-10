The anti-corruption watchdog National Anti‑Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, or NABU, began searches on Monday, 10 November 2025, at properties associated with film producer and businessman Timur Mindich, co-owner of President Volodymyr Zelensky's Kvartal 95 production company.

What's Happening in Ukraine?

According to a report by Kyiv Independent, NABU is currently conducting a major anti-corruption operation in the country's energy sector, together with Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO), an independent structural unit of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine. The operation started in Kyiv, Ukraine's chief city and capital.

Based on a report by NEXTA posted on X Monday afternoon, the bureau also explains that their investigation wasn't hastily conducted. The investigation lasted for 15 months, in which during that time, detectives were able to collect over a thousand hours of audio recordings where they documented connections between officials, businesses and transactions.

Corruption scandal in Ukraine: NABU and SAP launch major operation targeting energy sector corruption



Ukraine’s anti-corruption agencies have uncovered a criminal organization that for years allegedly influenced strategic state enterprises, including Energoatom.



According to… pic.twitter.com/KaV12ieAeA — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) November 10, 2025

All Roads Lead To Timur Mindich

Mindich has become a central figure in the investigation. He is the co-owner of the president's media business and it is also worth noting that they were former business partners.

Mindich has been involved in various issues and investigations, with Censor.net reporting that he has been facing corruption probes and a prominent NABU case figure.

Previously, Mindich was under public scrutiny for his increasing business influence in Ukraine, as reports from Kyiv Independent suggested he allegedly held stakes in drone manufacturing, energy companies and banking.

According to The New Voice of Ukraine, he left Ukraine just before the raids started, with a flight shown in his records. His perfectly-timed escape has raised speculation about his possible advanced intelligence from the interior offices who sought after him.

Though Mindich's exact whereabouts are unconfirmed and unknown as of the moment, his flee represents how much power and privilege he still has despite the 15-month investigation that led to the raid today.

President Zelensky's Position in This Issue

This breakout places President Zelensky in a concerning position. Mindich was more than just his business associate, he was a co-owner of the president's media company Kvartal 95 and he was also connected with the president's pre-political career.

Individuals are now on the lookout and demanding the credibility of both NABU and SAPO, in order to put those who were liable and guilty in right jurisdiction.

What This Looks Like For Ukraine

Beyond politics, the vulnerability of the country's energy sector is showing heavily. Analysts from CSIS and Intellinews present that the alleged corruption scheme might threaten wartime resilience and Ukraine's reform agenda, especially because of its huge scale and actors, with big names such as Timur Mindich, and even the president.

Successful prosecution of those who are liable and guilty will show that even high-profile individuals are not immune and will cause those who are in hiding to surrender themselves for lighter punishments. On the other hand, failure of prosecution and no one to be held accountable by the end of it could affect public trust in the government and awaken protests.

Kyiv Independent reports that NABU has not publicly disclosed all the details of the charges or the full list of suspects, while Mindich and his representatives have denied any wrongdoing. However, his absence puts him in a very bad light with possible international follow-ups to the case.