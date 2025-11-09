Russia has confirmed it is preparing a proposal for a potential nuclear weapons test under the directive of President Vladimir Putin, sparking renewed fears of global instability.

The announcement comes as seven civilians were killed in one of the deadliest overnight drone and missile barrages on Ukraine in recent months, raising fresh concern over the escalating conflict.

Moscow Moves Toward First Nuclear Test in Decades

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told Russian state media that the plan had entered its preparation phase, saying: 'The directive has been accepted for implementation and is being worked on. The public will be informed of the results.'

If carried out, the test would be Russia's first since the late Soviet era more than 35 years ago. Analysts warn it could deepen the breakdown of global arms control frameworks, already strained by recent geopolitical tensions.

The move follows the United States' decision to resume its own nuclear testing programme under former President Donald Trump, which many experts saw as a step back from decades of deterrence diplomacy.

Lavrov said Moscow had not received clarification from Washington about its testing plans but confirmed that Putin's directive to explore similar action was already under way.

Deadly Drone Barrage Devastates Ukrainian Cities

While Moscow advanced its nuclear agenda, Ukrainian cities came under a barrage of drones and missiles overnight, according to a report by Independent News. Ukrainian officials said Russia launched more than 450 drones and 45 missiles targeting energy infrastructure and civilian areas across several regions.

The strikes left at least seven people dead and dozens injured across three regions. In Dnipro, three people were killed and 12 wounded after a drone hit a residential block. Three more fatalities were reported in Zaporizhzhia, and one person died in Kharkiv.

Ukraine's Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk said the national grid had been stabilised but warned of rolling power cuts to allow emergency repairs.

'Our priority is to restore supply to critical facilities and protect the system from further overload,' she said.

Officials described the assault as one of the most extensive in recent months, damaging substations, transformers and transmission lines. The impact threatens to leave thousands without power or heating as winter approaches — echoing similar strikes last year that crippled Ukraine's energy sector.

Global Alarm Over Russia's Escalation

Confirmation of Russia's nuclear test preparations has reignited alarm across Europe and beyond. Western governments have yet to issue formal responses, but officials in Brussels and London privately acknowledge rising unease over Moscow's intentions.

Security analysts warn that a return to nuclear testing could undermine the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT), a key global non-proliferation pact that Russia has long been a signatory to.

Together, Russia and the United States control roughly 87% of the world's nuclear arsenal, making any hint of renewed testing a major international concern.

The nuclear developments come amid intensifying fighting both on the ground and in the skies. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has approved the creation of a Commander of Unmanned Air Defence Systems, a new post designed to improve Ukraine's ability to intercept drones.

Kyiv also claimed responsibility for a drone strike earlier this week on a major oil refinery in Russia's Volgograd region, a site that processes more than 15 million tonnes of crude oil annually.

Mounting Humanitarian Pressures

As the war grinds into another winter, humanitarian agencies warn that Russia's renewed attacks on Ukraine's power grid could further worsen civilian suffering.

Repeated bombardments have already disrupted heating, electricity and water supplies in major cities. Officials in Kyiv say the strikes are part of a broader campaign to erode public morale and drain economic resources through continuous repair costs.

The combination of nuclear brinkmanship and indiscriminate air assaults underscores the fragile state of the conflict. For now, Europe remains on edge as Moscow appears to tighten its military and political posture, with little sign of de-escalation on the horizon.