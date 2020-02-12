Samsung just wrapped up its Unpacked 2020 event in San Francisco, California. The tech industry finally got to see the Galaxy S20 series and what each brings to the table. It appears analysts were right about one thing. Market analysts previously noted that future premium handsets will battle it out on which one has the best imaging performance. As such, the South Korean tech company equipped its latest flagship models with impressive camera specifications.

What was initially speculated as the S11 lineup was changed to S20 by Samsung to mark the new decade. This was confirmed during an unannounced meeting with mobile service providers and partners at CES 2020. Prior to the Unpacked 2020 presentation, supply chain insiders already hinted at three versions in development: the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra.

GSMArena pointed out what Samsung's former CEO Koh Dong-Jin (familiarly known as DJ Koh in the industry) discussed in the past. He reportedly stated that it was becoming more difficult to innovate smartphones every year. Thus, it was observed during the Unpacked 2020 showcase that the Galaxy S20 series might not have anything groundbreaking except for the camera and a few enhancements.

Meet the camera that changes photography, and the phone that changes mobile. Introducing #GalaxyS20 Ultra, #GalaxyS20 and #GalaxyS20 pic.twitter.com/QwwOrRZAWj — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) February 11, 2020

Across all three variants, what each share in common are as follows: a 120 Hz display refresh rate, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (Exynos 990 for certain global markets), an IP68-rated construction, Dynamic AMOLED QHD+ display, 5G connectivity, Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, and Wireless PowerShare.

Galaxy S20

This is the smallest among the bunch with a 6.2-inch panel. It will be available in a 128 GB with a 1GB RAM configuration only. The imaging sensors on the Galaxy S20 consist of a 10-megapixel secondary shooter and a triple-camera setup. The latter includes a 12-megapixel main, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide, and a 64-megapixel telephoto with 3x hybrid zoom and 30x Space Zoom. It is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery.

Galaxy S20+

Next on the list is the Galaxy S20+ which packs a bigger battery capacity at 4,500 mAh. The touchscreen measure 6.7 inches. There are three storage options available: 128 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB – all of which come with 12 GB of RAM. The selfie camera is the same as the smaller version. Meanwhile, the main camera assembly uses four sensors: a 12-megapixel main, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide, a DepthVision unit, and a 64-megapixel telephoto with the same capabilities as the S20.

Galaxy S20 Ultra

Rounding out the flagship series is the biggest highlight of Unpacked 2020. Armed with a quad-sensor primary camera, the Galaxy S20 Ultra boasts outstanding imaging capabilities. Users will have access to a 40-megapixel front-facing shooter, a 108-megapixel main, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide, a DepthVision camera, and a 48-megapixel telephoto that touts 10x optical zoom with 100x Space Zoom. The handset sports a 6.9-inch display. Finally, the battery is a massive 5,000 mAh unit.

In addition to the new handsets showcased at the Unpacked 2020 show, Samsung also debuted the Galaxy Buds+, which is an improved follow-up model to its 2019 true-wireless Bluetooth earbuds. The Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra are all slated for a Friday, March 6, release. Pricing starts at $999.99, $1,199.99, and $1,399, respectively.