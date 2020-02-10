Growing concerns regarding the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak in China have prompted some companies to pull out of the upcoming Mobile World Congress 2020 event. So far, those confirmed to have withdrawn from the expo are ZTE, LG, Nvidia, and just recently, Amazon. Given the highly contagious nature of the virus, it is understandable why top exhibitors are taking necessary precautions to safeguard its employees. Meanwhile, Samsung is gearing up for Unpacked 2020 and is assuring attendees that it is implementing safety measures as well.

According to the South Korean consumer electronics group, there are no plans to cancel or reschedule the event. A report from 9to5Google reveals that an email was sent to the company's partners as well as attendees on Sunday. It was to assure those invited that Samsung is aware of the Coronavirus scare and has taken preventive actions to protect its participants. Moreover, it is reportedly "closely monitoring developments" to prioritise the "health and safety" of everyone.

The history of photography has a new chapter. Unpacked - Feb 11, 2020.

Visit https://t.co/ca2XTlBGnt to watch the #SamsungEvent pic.twitter.com/KPBG2Axje1 February 10, 2020

Sources were able to share the contents of the email as to what Samsung has prepared for Unpacked 2020 as far as the Coronavirus epidemic is concerned. "Hand sanitizer stations will be available throughout the venue and thermal imaging cameras will be placed at all venue entrances, and face masks will be available upon request," the message read.

"In an effort to protect the health and well-being of attendees, anyone who displays unusual or extreme respiratory symptoms will be asked to consult with medical supervisors onsite," the email continued. Furthermore, Given that the event will be held in San Francisco, California, Samsung reminds all to review the guidelines set by the U.S. government regarding those who have been in China the past two weeks and are entering the country.

Finally, attendees who are hesitant to join Unpacked 2020, can view the live broadcast through the Samsung website and other official channels. The tech industry and consumers are already aware that the event will present the Galaxy S20 series as well as the Galaxy Z Flip.

In related news, market analysts have already projected that the spread of Coronavirus in China has affected the manufacturing sector of the country. This might cause problems with production schedules and shipments of various international companies.