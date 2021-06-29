Prince Harry is now in London as he prepares to join his brother Prince William for the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue at Kensington Palace on July 1. It is said their father, Prince Charles, will not be at the event as he worries that it will be emotionally difficult for him to handle.

Royal watchers are already bracing for another moment of reconciliation for the warring brothers at the event. Reports have it that they will put on a united front for the public and put any tensions aside in respect of their mother, who would have turned 60 years old on the day of the unveiling.

Prince Charles reportedly left his sons to handle things during the event as he will not be there to join them. He will be in Scotland for an engagement. But aside from his royal duties, a source claimed that the future king usually opts out of any gathering in tribute of his late wife.

He was not there in 2017 when his sons attended a private service of "prayer and reflection" at Princess Diana's grave, located on the grounds of Althorp House in Northamptonshire. He was in Canada for an official visit.

"He does find it terribly difficult," a friend of Prince Charles told The Times adding, "These moments have the potential to resurface old wounds, and it brings back memories for him; happy, sad, regretful."

The source added that since Princess Diana's death, he has "felt it best to keep those memories to himself and leave his sons to it."

Another source told The Sun that Prince Charles "made it quite clear" that he will not attend the statue unveiling. That he "will not be around beyond that."

"There is no planned meeting between the three of them. Charles will leave the boys to it," the friend said.

Ahead of the event on Thursday, it is said that Prince William will view the memorial privately with his family at Kensington Palace's Sunken Garden. He wants Kate Middleton and their three children to see Princess Diana's statue first before it is shown to the public. Prince Harry is also expected to see it separately before the official unveiling.