Prince Harry's memoir "Spare" may have been a commercial success but not all who read it are happy with its contents. Readers particularly do not like that he trashed his own family in the book.

The Sun conducted interviews with "ordinary Americans across the country" to ask them what they think of the Duke of Sussex's memoir. Novelist Patricia Bardaghawi, 56, from Connecticut, said, "I didn't like this sort of 'truth' — it is over-sharing."

She added, "I could have done without the frozen penis. But that's our society now." Bardaghawi referenced a passage in Prince Harry's memoir in which he recalled having a frostbitten manhood during Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding in 2011.

Meanwhile, Marlon Bradford, 49, from Memphis, slammed the Duke of Sussex for sharing what should have been private details about the royal family because they have "made so many people uncomfortable."

He said, "Harry should have recognised he's not like the rest of us and not exposed all that dirty linen. It's an ugliness we don't really want to see, even though all families have that side to them."

Then Brooklyn resident Patricia Lavelle, 42, an immigration lawyer, admitted that she tried to give Prince Harry "a lot of grace given he has been through a great deal of trauma." But she does not approve of him attacking his own family in his memoir saying that "you just don't do this to your family."

Meanwhile, 66-year-old saleswoman Sheila Jones from Danbury, Connecticut accused the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of destroying the royal family's image so "now they have to put it together again."

Daisy Graham, 21, a former Meghan Markle supporter, called the couple "whiny." Then Eric Winkler, 22, a former US Army serviceman from Memphis, accused the duke of glorifying his Taliban kills when he likened them to chess pieces being removed from the board.

However, there were also those who praised Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for their bravery in speaking up against the royals. One admires the duke for his "honesty" and another hopes that the couple will find freedom and "live their best life" in the U.S.A.