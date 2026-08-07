The United States has formally asked the Philippines to surrender controversial church leader Apollo Quiboloy so he can face federal charges linked to an alleged sex trafficking operation, Philippine officials said.

The US request was submitted to the Philippine government in July and has since been passed by the Department of Foreign Affairs to the Department of Justice.

Quiboloy, the founder of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ, is currently detained in the Philippines while facing separate proceedings involving alleged human trafficking and child abuse, per Reuters.

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US Case Against Quiboloy

The American case against Quiboloy, who calls himself the 'Appointed Son of God' and has landed on FBI's 'most wanted' list of criminals, dates back in 2021, when a federal grand jury in California indicted him and several other people connected to his church called the Kingdom of Jesus Christ.

US prosecutors accused the group of taking part in schemes involving sex trafficking, child trafficking, conspiracy and the movement of large amounts of cash, per the US Department of Justice.

According to the US indictment, female church members were brought into roles as personal assistants and were allegedly subjected to sexual exploitation.

Prosecutors also claimed that church members were sent to the United States using improperly obtained visas and were made to solicit donations for an organisation linked to the church, the Children's Joy Foundation (CJF). Quiboloy remains wanted over the federal charges he is facing.

Extradition Faces Legal Hurdles

The extradition request does not mean Quiboloy will immediately be transferred to American custody.

Under Philippine procedure, the Department of Justice handles extradition matters, while courts have a role in determining whether a person can be surrendered under the relevant treaty and domestic law.

The official Philippine Department of Justice extradition rules state, 'The Office of the Chief State Counsel of the Department of Justice handles and processes all requests for extradition in accordance with the provisions of the Philippine Extradition Law and the applicable extradition treaty.'

The process is also complicated by the criminal cases already pending against Quiboloy in the Philippines. Authorities have previously said that domestic proceedings generally take priority when a person is facing trial locally.

Two Philippine courts have been involved in cases concerning alleged human trafficking, sexual abuse, and child abuse, per the Philippine News Agency.

Quiboloy's Legal Troubles in the Philippines

Philippine prosecutors moved against Quiboloy in 2024 after reviewing complaints involving alleged abuse and trafficking.

The Department of Justice said it found sufficient grounds to pursue cases involving the alleged sexual abuse of a minor and qualified human trafficking.

A Pasig court later issued an arrest warrant connected to the trafficking case, while a Davao court had issued another warrant concerning alleged sexual abuse and maltreatment.

Quiboloy eventually surrendered to Philippine authorities in September 2024 following a major police operation at his church compound in Davao City.

He has denied the accusations and has maintained that he is being persecuted by opponents and former followers.

The formal American request follows years of uncertainty over whether Washington would seek Quiboloy's extradition.

The case now moves into the Philippine extradition process, where authorities must assess the US submission and the courts will determine whether the legal requirements for surrender have been met.