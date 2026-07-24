Fresh controversy has erupted around Andrew Tate after leaked messages allegedly suggested that someone linked to the Trump administration intervened on behalf of him and his brother during a criminal investigation earlier this year.

The claims have spread rapidly online, prompting fierce political debate, but they remain disputed and have not been independently verified. Meanwhile, the White House has publicly insisted that it has no plans to interfere with the brothers' extradition case, which is currently moving through the US legal system.

Leaked Messages Spark Political Storm

The latest row began after screenshots described as leaked messages circulated online. One message attributed to Andrew Tate allegedly read: 'I had word from the Trump admin that they're on top of things.'

The posts also alleged that Paul Ingrassia, who previously represented the Tate brothers as a lawyer and now serves in the Trump administration, sought the return of devices seized during the investigation.

BREAKING: Leaked Andrew Tate texts are looking VERY bad for the Trump admin…



Texts from Andrew Tate reveal that a Trump admin official directly intervened on the Tate brothers behalf in early 2025 to stall the sex trafficking investigation.



“I had word from The Trump admin… pic.twitter.com/H3yn5EWJoE — Adam Mockler (@adammocklerr) July 23, 2026

Those claims quickly fuelled accusations across social media that political figures were attempting to assist the controversial influencer behind the scenes.

However, the alleged messages themselves have not been authenticated publicly, and there is currently no official evidence proving that any government official improperly intervened in the criminal investigations involving the Tate brothers.

Online reactions were sharply divided. Some users argued the messages pointed to inappropriate political involvement, while others dismissed them as unverified claims, noting that statements allegedly made by Andrew Tate should not automatically be treated as fact.

White House Rejects Claims of Intervention

Despite the online speculation, the Trump administration has publicly denied that it intends to become involved in the Tate brothers' legal battle.

During a White House briefing on 23 July, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked directly whether President Donald Trump planned to intervene in the extradition proceedings involving Andrew and Tristan Tate.

Her response was brief and unequivocal.

'No. We've already answered that question.'

Secretary of State Marco Rubio also addressed the matter while travelling in the Philippines, saying the administration currently has 'no role' while the case remains before the courts.

Rubio added that he would not comment on an active legal process, signalling that any potential decision regarding extradition would only come after the judicial proceedings were completed, if required under US law.

However, the brothers' attorney, Joseph McBride, argued that the final authority ultimately rests with the Secretary of State, noting that extradition cannot proceed without that approval.

Serious Criminal Charges Continue To Grow

The political debate comes against the backdrop of expanding criminal allegations against both Andrew and Tristan Tate.

British prosecutors recently announced new charges against Andrew Tate, including seven counts of rape, three counts of arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation, assault offences and multiple charges relating to indecent images of children and extreme pornography.

Tristan Tate faces one count of sexual assault, two counts of rape and three trafficking related charges.

Court filings also outline allegations made by three women, who accuse the brothers of rape, assault and choking incidents that allegedly occurred during relationships in the United Kingdom between 2012 and 2015.

Their lawyer has described the prosecution as politically motivated, while both Andrew and Tristan Tate continue to fight legal proceedings not only in the United Kingdom but also in Romania, where separate criminal cases remain active.