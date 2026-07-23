Andrew Tate now sits in a Miami jail cell fighting extradition to Britain, and the White House has made clear it will not lift a finger to stop it. The self-styled manosphere influencer and his brother Tristan were arrested by US Marshals on Saturday, 18 July 2026, on a UK provisional arrest warrant covering 59 combined charges, including rape, human trafficking and offences involving indecent images of a child.

Their political ties run deep, with reported links to two of the president's sons, yet Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio have both said they will not intervene. The case now moves through the federal courts in Florida even as questions swirl in Washington about why the administration ever let the brothers travel freely in the first place.

The Charges and the Courtroom

British authorities brought 38 additional charges against the brothers over the weekend of their arrest, built on allegations from seven women covering conduct in the East of England between 2010 and 2017. Andrew Tate now faces 42 charges, including rape, human trafficking, indecent images of a child and assault, while Tristan faces 17 charges including sexual assault, rape and trafficking, bringing the combined total to 59.

The pair appeared in handcuffs and jail uniforms before US Magistrate Judge Lauren Louis in Miami federal court on Monday, 20 July. They remained silent during the brief hearing, and the judge scheduled a further hearing for 27 July, when a district judge will begin determining whether the legal conditions for extradition have been met.

Newly unsealed court filings released that night detail complaints from three women, including allegations that the women were choked, sometimes to the point of passing out, and raped. Their attorney, Joseph McBride, told reporters outside the courthouse that the brothers are objecting to extradition because they are innocent, insisting they have never done anything wrong and should not be extradited for crimes they did not commit. He has separately described the UK case as a political hit ordered by a dying empire.

🚨 Andrew Tate's lawyer, Joseph McBride speaks to the press about their UK charges and extradition request.



- McBride announced that the Tates are now being represented alongside his team by the high-profile Miami law firm Black Srebnick.



- McBride was hesitant to answer… pic.twitter.com/Ri9uu4XM30 — Gadget (@Gadget440) July 20, 2026

Trump And Rubio Draw a Line

The administration has moved quickly to distance itself from the case despite the brothers' vocal support for Trump. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked directly at a briefing whether Trump or the administration intended to intervene in the extradition process, and answered simply that they would not. Rubio, who under the US-UK extradition treaty holds ultimate discretion over whether to hand a citizen over, also said the administration would play no role in the case.

A senior administration official put it more bluntly to Axios, saying the US has an extradition treaty with the UK and the administration intends to honour it in this case. The State Department has historically approved nearly every British extradition request, a pattern that has held since a strengthened US-UK treaty took effect in 2007.

That hands-off posture stands in contrast to the closeness both brothers have claimed with Trump's family. After the 2024 assassination attempt on Trump in Pennsylvania, Andrew Tate told reporters that he is very close with the Trump family and knows them well, and separately called the president a bulletproof badass.

🚨 JUST IN: Karoline Leavitt CONFIRMS President Trump will NOT be intervening in the extradition process for Andrew and Tristan Tate



The Tate brothers are currently fighting extradition to the UK on new charges for "sexuaI offenses," which many believe are politically motivated. pic.twitter.com/yxGlPm7l0W — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 23, 2026

The Barron Trump Connection

Reports have circulated for months that Andrew Tate developed a rapport not just with Donald Trump Jr, but with the president's youngest son, Barron. The brothers have reported connections to two of Trump's sons and have had support from top Trump advisers, even as the White House has kept its public distance given what one outlet called their sordid reputations.

A New Yorker report published in June said Tate began relationships with the NYU student and his brother Donald Trump Jr, while the New York Times reported in December 2025 that Andrew and Barron had communicated via Zoom. The Tates' lawyer dismissed that Times reporting as fake news.

Andrew and Tristan Tate have been indicted on horrific charges of rape, human trafficking, and the exploitation of minors.



Chair @RepJamesComer must swiftly open an investigation into the Tate brothers’ coordination and extensive relationships with members of the President’s… pic.twitter.com/FflTbMvgi1 — Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari (@RepYassAnsari) July 23, 2026

A political insider told journalist Rob Shuter that whether the connection is meaningful or not, it is raising questions that many Republicans would rather not answer. Legal analysts note the point may be moot to the case itself, since the president cannot pardon foreign criminal charges or unilaterally stop an extradition proceeding, leaving the decision squarely with the courts and Rubio's State Department.

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Scrutiny Over Travel Freedom

Scrutiny has also fallen on how the brothers came to be free to travel at all. Axios reported that a month after Trump returned to office, Romanian authorities reinstated the Tates' right to travel abroad, and that Trump adviser Ric Grenell discussed the Tates with Romania's foreign minister at the Munich Security Conference in February 2025, though he said he made no demands. Asked directly whether his administration pressured Romania to lift the travel ban, Trump said he knew nothing about that and that they would check it out.

With a status hearing looming on 27 July and a district judge still to rule on whether Britain's case clears the legal bar for extradition, the Tate brothers' fate now rests with the courts rather than with the White House they have long courted.