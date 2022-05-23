Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being told to get a life and leave the British royals alone following reports that they are making a "Keeping Up With The Kardashians"-style series with Netflix.

Rumours have it that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have already been filming for months now. They have reportedly allowed a Netflix camera crew into their Montecito mansion in Santa Barbara, California to document their home life. It is unclear if the couple also allowed cameras to film their children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 11 months.

Comedian Michael Rapaport discussed the matter during a recent episode of "The Wendy Williams Show." He said, "Prince Harry, Harry ballgame, and Meghan Markle are getting a reality TV show according to Page Six. They let the cameras into their home for a juicy project, insiders say it may possibly be about their breakdown with the Royal Family."

He added, "I hear you guys moaning and groaning, I feel the exact same way." The comic even criticised the rumoured Netflix docuseries and said that it "will be a human sleeping pill." He then said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "need to get a life."

Rapaport shared his confusion at what the couple is trying to get into now. He said, "You left the Royal Family to do a reality show. He took her last name. She is driving the ship. I just don't understand it, they were doing philanthropy and now they are doing a reality show."

He even talked about a rumour that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "might be starting a CBD company" and asked, "What's the deal, are you guys doing? Are you money laundering?" The comedian added, "You guys said you didn't want attention, you didn't want to be in the limelight but you're starting a reality TV show."

A source claimed that producers want to release the said "at-home with the Sussexes-style" docuseries later this year, in time with the publication of Prince Harry's memoir. It is believed to be part of his and Meghan Markle's multi-million dollar deal with Netflix and a way for the streaming giant to get its money's worth.