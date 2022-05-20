Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly been filming a Netflix docuseries similar to "Keeping Up With The Kardashians." This means they have allowed cameras into their Montecito mansion in Santa Barbara, California to capture intimate moments at home, which one royal author finds to be a cheap stunt coming from them.

Angela Levin, author of "Harry: A Biography of a Prince," labelled the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "hypocrites" amid news of the release of the show. She pointed out the fact that they wanted out of the royal limelight and moved to the U.S.A. to live a quiet life. But now, she said they have agreed to be filmed at home just because it suits their narrative.

She told The Sun Online, "It's absolutely extraordinary, it shows what hypocrites they are and how they change their minds if it suits them."

Levin referenced that time when Prince Harry complained about life as a royal during last year's interview on Dax Shepherd's "Armchair Expert" podcast. He had likened it to being "a mix between 'The Truman Show and living in a zoo."

"The Truman Show," a film released in 1998, tells the story of Jim Carrey's character who lived in a reality TV show, but he did not know it at first. He was watched by millions of people around the globe.

Likewise, the 37-year-old had admitted in the documentary "The Me You Can't See" that he gets severe anxiety when surrounded by cameras. Talking about his past admissions, Levin said, "He just complained that his life was like a zoo being in the Royal Family and yet he's going to have people that are going to film every minute of their life in their own home."

She added, "He said that he wanted to be private, he wanted to be ordinary and every time he heard a camera click it took him back to very sad memories of his mother - and now he's doing all that."

Levin said that "it's just really tacky" for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to go about doing an "at-home with the Sussexes' style" Netflix docuseries. She presumed that the couple might even allow cameras to film their children Archie and Lilibet "if the money's right or they risk losing their contract." She added that the series already "has got such a bad taste to it."