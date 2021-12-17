Usain Bolt has said that Prince Harry stopped keeping in touch with him after he got together with Meghan Markle.

The Olympic legend became friends with the British royal when the latter toured Jamaica on a four-day visit as a part of Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee celebrations in March 2012. They met at the Usain Bolt Track at the University of the West Indies, and posed in the runner's signature lightning bolt style together. Bolt also presented Harry with his own "Harry can Bolt" t-shirt after letting him win when they hit the track for a friendly race.

In 2016, the same year that Harry started dating Meghan, he exchanged friendly Twitter messages with Bolt and challenged him to a re-run of their race. In 2017, when Harry announced his engagement to the "Suits" alum, Bolt said that he hopes to organise the stag do for the royal.

The sprinter recently admitted that he "still would like to keep in contact" with Harry, but his old pal no longer speaks to him after Meghan came into his life. The 35-year-old told The Sun, "I think he got really serious, really quickly. He is about married life and good for it now so has left that life behind now."

"I haven't talked to him in a while but I still would like to keep in contact," the runner added.

It has previously been reported that Harry lost touch with many of his friends, including several members of his inner circle, after he met Meghan. It is rumoured that the Duke froze out some of his "old posse" ahead of the wedding because his future wife didn't want any "temptations" as they prepared to start a family.

Insiders claim that he even "dropped" his former wingman Tom "Skippy" Inskip, a banker and one of his childhood friends from Eton, in case he was a "bad influence." Another friend, PR guru Astrid Harbord, was "airbrushed out" as Harry started a new life with Meghan. Harbord was a friend of Harry's sister-in-law Kate Middleton, a known member of his inner circle and was once romantically linked to him, but she also lost contact with him once Meghan came into the picture.