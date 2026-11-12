If you are planning a move in 2027, one market town is giving prospective buyers a reason to look beyond Wales' biggest cities. Usk, in Monmouthshire, was named the best place to live in Wales by The Sunday Times, with judges praising its strong community spirit, attractive setting and convenient location. The recognition may give those searching for a fresh start another reason to consider the town.

For context, The Sunday Times assessed locations across the UK on factors that matter in everyday life, not property prices alone. Judges looked at schools, transport, broadband and mobile coverage, local amenities, access to green spaces and the health of the high street. Usk was selected as the Welsh winner, alongside other featured locations including Anglesey, Aberystwyth, Cowbridge, Llandeilo, Crickhowell and Cardiff's Pontcanna district.

Why This Market Town Stands Out

People rarely decide to pack up and move because of awards alone. What makes Usk interesting is that the judges pointed to the town's people as much as its scenery.

Situated on the River Usk, the town is known for the work of local volunteers. Judges highlighted that residents help plant more than 2,500 flowers, helping secure its latest Britain in Bloom Gold award. They also organise the annual Usk Show and support more than 60 community groups covering everything from astronomy to philosophy. The judges also praised campaigns that secured a £10 million wastewater upgrade aimed at tackling river pollution.

The judges suggested community participation is one of Usk's defining strengths. Residents do more than simply live there; they actively help shape the town around them.

Usk in Bloom volunteer and resident Jan Mundy summed up the appeal during an interview with BBC Radio Wales Breakfast.

'I'm right in the middle between Cardiff, Bristol and the Brecon Beacons,' she said.

'There's beautiful places to walk all around, and there's such a sense of community here.'

'There's something for everyone here, and there's such a can-do attitude. When you need someone, there's always someone there to help, and that's what counts to me,' she added.

Moving to Usk Offers More Than Rural Living

Usk offers residents more than a quiet rural village. The town combines historic charm with practical advantages that many people consider when choosing where to live.

According to Zoopla's area guide, residents enjoy easy access to Newport, Cardiff and the M4 while living among cobbled streets, a Victorian town clock and the ruins of a Norman castle. Nearby woodland, open countryside and the River Usk make the area particularly attractive for walkers, outdoor enthusiasts and people looking for a slower pace without feeling isolated.

Usk began as a Roman settlement before developing into a market town. Many of its buildings date from the early nineteenth century, while landmarks including Usk Castle and the Priory Church of St Mary continue to attract visitors. Riverside walks and local cafés also help sustain everyday life beyond the tourist season.

The Sunday Times, citing Lloyds Banking Group, said the average house price in Usk now stands at £450,600. Some buyers may have to reconsider their budgets, but the town's latest recognition may give prospective buyers another reason to consider making Usk their next home.