BTS will not feature in Coachella 2027's newly announced lineup, with the K-pop supergroup absent from the festival's official poster despite earlier reports that organisers were pursuing them for a headline appearance.

Instead, the bill features several other South Korean performers, including BLACKPINK member Jisoo, NCT and BABYMONSTER. The announcement follows months of speculation about a possible BTS appearance after reports emerged of discussions between the festival's organisers and the group's management.

BTS Absent From Coachella 2027 Lineup After Reported Negotiations

Coachella unveiled its 2027 lineup on 11 November, confirming Dua Lipa, Tame Impala and SZA as its three main headliners. However, BTS were nowhere to be found on the official poster.

Speculation about the group's potential appearance intensified in September after music industry publication Hits Daily Double reported that Goldenvoice, the company behind Coachella, was in intense negotiations to secure BTS for the festival.

The reports gained further attention after Goldenvoice president and CEO Paul Tollett attended BTS's comeback concert at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul on 21 March. He was reportedly seen alongside HYBE chairman Bang Si-hyuk.

However, the reported discussions did not result in a place for BTS on the final lineup.

BTS Reportedly Turned Down Coachella Invitation

Reports on 30 October claimed that Coachella organisers had invited BTS to perform at the 2027 festival, but the group allegedly declined the offer, citing sources with direct knowledge of the situation.

However, neither BTS nor HYBE has publicly confirmed the reported invitation or explained why the group did not join the lineup.

Jisoo, NCT and BABYMONSTER Join Coachella 2027 Lineup

Although BTS will be missing from the festival, several other K-pop performers have secured places on the 2027 bill.

Jisoo will perform on 9 and 16 April, marking her Coachella solo debut. The BLACKPINK member previously appeared at the festival as part of the group in 2019 and 2023.

NCT will take the stage on 10 and 17 April, while BABYMONSTER are scheduled to perform on 11 and 18 April. Both acts will make their Coachella debuts.

South Korean DJ and producer Peggy Gou is also included in the lineup, alongside Leenalchi, a band known for blending contemporary music with traditional Korean pansori influences.

Leenalchi will perform on 9 and 16 April, adding to the festival's representation of South Korean music beyond K-pop idol groups.

When Is Coachella 2027?

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will return to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, across two weekends: 9–11 April and 16–18 April 2027.

Dua Lipa, Tame Impala and SZA will headline the respective days, with Madonna, Daddy Yankee, Phoebe Bridgers, Weezer and other performers also included in the bill.

Festival passes are scheduled to go on sale on Friday, 13 November, at 12pm Pacific Time through Coachella's official website.

While BTS fans will not see the group on the announced lineup for next year's festival, the confirmed appearances of Jisoo, NCT and BABYMONSTER offer other opportunities to see South Korean acts take the Coachella stage.