Vanessa Bryant broke her silence about her mother Sofia Laine's explosive interview and revealed that she has been financially supporting Laine for the past two decades.

In a teary interview with Univision this week, Sofia Laine claimed that her daughter Vanessa Bryant evicted her from a family home and also made her return a car she used, adding that Vanessa is not allowing her to see her granddaughters.

Vanessa, who lost her husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant in a tragic accident earlier this year, spoke to People magazine about Sofia's claims. She said that seeing what is most important for her mother is "beyond hurtful."

"My husband and daughter passed away unexpectedly and yet my mom has the audacity to do an interview on TV talking negatively about me while shedding tears about a car and home that wasn't in her name," Vanessa revealed in a statement.

The 38-year-old added that her mother has emptied her apartment on purpose to make it seem like she is not being taken care of, even though she has been receiving monthly alimony and further financial assistance for several years.

"She has removed all her diamond jewelry, emptied her apartment that I provide, and put the furniture in storage to appear as though she is without support. My husband and I have financially supported her over the past 20 years, and I continue to do so, in addition to her monthly alimony," Vanessa said.

The widow of the basketball legend also denied reports that her mother was there for her and her three daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, three, and Capri, one, after they lost Kobe and Gianna. Vanessa stated: "Contrary to previous reports, she has not been physically present or emotionally supportive for my daughters and me after my husband and daughter passed away."

"Going forward, I see what is most important to my mom and it is beyond hurtful. I hope this public airing of our personal relations will stop here," she concluded.

The late NBA star died at the age of 41 in a tragic helicopter crash in January along with seven other people, including his and Vanessa's second-oldest daughter Gianna, 13. His youngest daughter Capri was only a few months old when she lost her father.