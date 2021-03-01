Manchester United has fallen twelve points adrift of Manchester City in the English Premier league table. They dropped more points over the weekend as they could only manage a 0-0 draw against Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge.

The Red Devils remain at second place with 50 points, and are struggling to chase their city rivals who now have 62 points to their name. Meanwhile, the draw also allowed Leicester City to come within striking distance of Man U. Leicester is now just a single point behind Ole Gunnar Solkjaer's side with 49 points.

Read more Manchester City 1-0 Arsenal: Pep Guardiola impressed by winning form

Meanwhile, the hosts lost out as well, as they are now barely hanging on to the European spots in 5th place with just 44 points from 26 games. However, they still have a chance to get back in the top four as they are only a point behind West Ham United.

Manchester United has had an amazing streak, losing only once in their last 20 Premier League outings. However, even with a good run of results, they still can't afford to drop any points as Manchester City has simply been stellar this season.

Last night, United thought they had the opportunity to go ahead after what appeared to be a handball by Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi. However, the VAR intervened and referee Stuart Attwell consulted a pitchside monitor before dismissing the appeal for a penalty.

Chelsea breathed a sigh of relief after they escaped the threat, but they were also unable to capitalise. Neither team found the back of the net and the draw could be seen as a setback now that the latter half of the season is in full swing and City appears to be running away with the title.

Nevertheless, new Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel will still be proud to have remained unbeaten since taking over from Frank Lampard. The hosts had a good number of chances but David de Gea was in top form last night. Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy also did well to keep the United attack at bay. He managed to stave off attempts from Scott McTominay, and Bruno Fernandes while Fred shot slightly off-target.

Chelsea will be eyeing an opportunity to get back in the top four, and they look like they will be able to achieve the feat under Tuchel. The have had a promising nine-match unbeaten run so far, and will need to keep their consistency intact if they wish to be in the Champions League next season.

Meanwhile, with Manchester City enjoying a 12-point lead, it's a lonely spot for title holders Liverpool, who are currently languishing all the way down in 6th place, 19 points away from the leaders.