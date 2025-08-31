Verizon was hit by a major network outage on Saturday that left thousands of Americans suddenly offline. From Los Angeles to Chicago to New York, frustrated users found themselves cut off from calls, texts, and data during the hours-long disruption.

For many, the blackout was more than an inconvenience. Phones were stuck in SOS mode, restricting connections to emergency services only and sparking alarm among customers who depend on Verizon for both work and daily life.

The outage, which began late morning and escalated into the afternoon, quickly raised questions: was this just a routine software fault or a sign of something more serious?

Over 20K Verizon Users Affected

Reports of the Verizon outage emerged quickly, with almost 23,000 complaints filed on Downdetector by mid-afternoon. According to SFGATE, the issue spanned across the country, hitting cities such as Los Angeles, Bay Area, Chicago, Atlanta, Miami, and Boston.

Los Angeles alone saw more than 1,300 outage reports during the peak. Verizon users in various regions faced similar problems roughly between 11 am and 3:30 pm Eastern Time. The scale of the disruption suggested a serious nationwide connectivity problem, affecting both personal and business communications.

Forced SOS Mode and Other Problems

Most affected customers encountered devices locked into SOS mode, as per CBS News. This restricted them to emergency calls like 911 but blocked normal service functions such as texts, calls, and mobile data. Apple made clear that while SOS mode ensures calls to emergency numbers connect, it also indicates interrupted wireless service.

Verizon users also noticed 'No Service"'messages on their screens. This outage complicated two-factor authentication processes for some, as many rely on mobile networks for security verifications. Such interruptions caused considerable inconvenience in daily business and personal use.

Recommended troubleshooting involved toggling Airplane Mode, restarting devices, updating carrier settings, and installing software updates.

Is It a Security Breach?

Verizon officially named the cause a 'software issue affecting wireless service for some customers'. There was no direct confirmation linking this to a security breach. Nonetheless, cybersecurity discussions on Reddit raised suspicions about unusual Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) route announcements.

Speculations mentioned possible BGP hijacking or rogue routing as contributors. Some theories even suggested an attack on the electrical grid to cut power to cell towers. However, none of these claims have been verified by authorities or Verizon.

Verizon Reassures Users

Verizon responded promptly, assuring customers about ongoing efforts. On X, (formerly Twitter) a company spokesperson stated: 'Our engineers are engaged and we are working quickly to identify and solve the issue. Please visit our Check Network Status page for updates on service in your area.'

'We know how much people rely on Verizon and apologise for any inconvenience. We appreciate your patience,' added the official.

Thank you for reaching out. We are aware of a software issue impacting wireless service for some customers. Our engineers are engaged and we are working quickly to identify and solve the issue. Please visit our Check Network Status page for updates on service in your area. We… — Verizon Support (@VerizonSupport) August 30, 2025

Verizon recommended checking its Network Status page for live updates and encouraged the use of Wi-Fi calling as a temporary workaround. They advised users to avoid large downloads or updates until the service stabilised.

When Will the Verizon Outage Be Over?

Verizon had not provided a fixed timeline for complete restoration. Outage reports slowly dropped after peaking mid-afternoon. A Reddit post from a Verizon technical representative revealed an internal fix had been applied.

However, restoration speed varied by location due to technical complexity and local conditions. A status map hinted that typical repair times ranged from 4 to 6 hours. Some users noted comments from local Verizon store managers suggesting the incident could last until 2 am Central Time the next day. Gradual recovery continued with the hope that full service would return soon.

As of writing, it is still unclear when the outage will be fixed. Verizon users must stay updated through official channels until full connectivity returns.