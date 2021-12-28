Netflix viewers raised concerns online following the release of "Death to 2021" on Dec. 27 because it made a mockery out of the death of Prince Philip.

Royal watchers were not happy with how the mockumentary featured the passing of the Duke of Edinburgh in April. The royal died peacefully in Windsor Castle at the age of 99 following a couple of hospital stays due to his failing health.

The show included real footage from Prince Philip's funeral procession as the show's narrator announced, "After the interview, Prince Philip withdraws from public life permanently, by dying." By "interview," the programme is referring to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's explosive sit-down chat with Oprah Winfrey in March, in which they accused a senior royal of being racist and the Firm of negligence when it refused to help the duchess with her mental health struggles. At the time when it aired, the Duke of Edinburgh was already battling with ill health.

"Millions watched the funeral of his Royal Highness Prince Philip, the Duke Of Deadingburgh," the narrator continued as quoted by The Express.

"Death to 2021" received mixed reactions from viewers. Some thought it was hilarious while others found it distasteful, especially the part where it joked about Prince Philip's death. They took to Twitter to share their shock.

Just watched "Death to 2021" on @netflix . I laughed the whole way through.



Good job on the producers & actors for tuning in to the dark humour of the latest worst year ever.



Will this become a trilogy? My magic 8-ball is not very encouraging, so that's probably a yes! — Shawn Gray (@Shawn_R_Gray) December 28, 2021

One wrote, "Prince Phillip withdraws from public life permanently by dying. They are wrong for this one" and another commented, "The Prince Phillip joke was a touch too far and maybe a little distasteful..."

"I have to say, I don't usually find things like this funny, but I thoroughly enjoyed. However, the Prince Phillip joke wasn't needed, he deserves much more respect," one more user chimed in.

"Death to 2021" is a comedy special from Netflix directed by Jack Clough and Josh Ruben. It is a sequel to "Death to 2020," which says goodbye to a dreadful year with a faux documentary that features archival footage gathered over the years and comments from fictitious characters played by some of the entertainment industry's famous actors and actresses. It stars Lucy Liu, Hugh Grant, Joe Keery, Diane Morgan, William Jackson Harper, and Stockard Channing, among others.