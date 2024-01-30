Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has admitted that he does not know whether his future lies at the Premier League side in the wake of Jurgen Klopp deciding to step down as the club's manager.

Klopp shocked the footballing world last Friday when he announced that he would be departing Liverpool after nine years in charge and would no longer be in the dugout after this current season concludes.

The German will not be the only individual leaving Anfield, as assistant coaches, Pep Lijnders and Peter Krawietz will also depart, as will Elite Development Coach, Vitor Matos. Current Sporting Director, Jorg Schmadtke, will also be leaving his position.

Klopp's departure means many changes will occur at Liverpool over the coming months as the club will look to replace its outgoing staff and usher in a new era.

Van Dijk has spoken out on the news of Klopp's impending exit and responded to whether he would remain at the club in the future.

The defender said: "That's a big question, I don't know. The club will have a big job on their hands, that is well known. There are so many things that will change."

The 32-year-old, who has 18 months left on his existing deal, noted that it will be important for him to first see the managerial and staff changes that the club makes before he decides on his future.

He explained: "I am very curious which direction that will go in. But when that will be announced we will see our situation; I can't say now."

The Dutchman stressed that his priorities for now are finishing the season well with Liverpool. He stated: "That is my main focus now and we will see at the end of the season hopefully we have the success that we all dream of and fight for each and every day. By then there will probably be more clarification about what the club wants for the future."

Liverpool are in a strong position currently, as they sit top of the Premier League and will play in the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea next month. The club are also in the fifth round of the FA Cup and the last 16 of the UEFA Europa League.

Van Dijk has been an instrumental player for Liverpool during the club's successful period under Klopp. After joining from Southampton for £75 million in January 2018, his presence at the back helped Liverpool become one of Europe's strongest sides and ultimately led to the club winning silverware, including the Premier League title and UEFA Champions League.

Losing van Dijk would be a major blow for Liverpool, as his defensive qualities and leadership skills are a rarity in today's game. Despite him being on the wrong side of 30, he still remains one of the world's top centre-backs and could continue playing at a high level for a few more years.

However, the Dutchman may come to feel that he needs a new challenge after Klopp exits and experience playing in a different country before his playing days reach their climax.

Two of Liverpool's other key players, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold, also have contracts that will expire in summer 2025.

There is doubt over Salah's future as the Egyptian was the subject of a £150 million bid from Saudi Pro League side, Al-Ittihad, last summer. Liverpool rebuffed that offer, but there is expected to be renewed interest in the forward this summer from multiple clubs in Saudi Arabia.

Liverpool will have a major decision to make if big offers come in for Salah in the months ahead as the player will be 32 in June and it may be the last chance for the club to receive a large fee for the player.

Alexander-Arnold is more likely to commit his long-term future to Liverpool due to his deep attachment and roots to the club. The right-back was born and raised in the local area and he first represented the club as a six-year-old in the academy.

There have been rumours of Real Madrid being interested in the 25-year-old due to his current contract situation, but Alexander-Arnold is more likely to favour staying at his boyhood club, with a contract extension probable in the near future.

Klopp's departure being aligned with three of Liverpool's biggest stars nearing the end of their current deals means it is pivotal that the club make an encouraging managerial appointment for next season.

The new direction which Liverpool takes has to be convincing enough for its current star players to believe in the vision and commit their long-term futures to the club.