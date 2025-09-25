In a surprising turn of events, Russian-born YouTuber Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, has now claimed to have 'found his faith' and is seeking forgiveness - this after being held in Philippine custody for nearly six months since his arrest in April 2025.

The 32-year-old prankster became one of the country's most high-profile foreign detainees after livestreaming a series of disruptive stunts in Metro Manila, initially facing theft and unjust vexation charges.

Prosecutors later dismissed the theft charge but confirmed three counts of unjust vexation, a minor offence under Philippine law often compared to harassment. Such cases are usually treated as misdemeanour-type offences but can still lead to jail time for foreign nationals.

From Immigration Custody to Jail

According to the Bureau of Immigration (BI), Zdorovetskiy was transferred to the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) on 11 June 2025 as his criminal cases progressed. Before that, he had been held in BI facilities.

The BI clarified that while his deportation case remains pending, 'he will not be deported until his local cases are resolved and he serves the sentence given to him, if any'. Officials have stressed that although there is an administrative basis for removal, procedural requirements under local law must be met first.

Charges and Possible Additions

The Taguig Prosecutor's Office dismissed theft charges but said there was 'sufficient evidence on record to establish a reasonable certainty of conviction for the crime of unjust vexation', according to ABS-CBN News in June.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government suggested additional cases may be filed based on videos showing harassment of an elderly man, a motorcycle rider and a security guard. Secretary Remulla said prosecutors were preparing further complaints after additional witnesses came forward.

Zdorovetskiy's lawyer, Atty Baby Arcega, argued her client has changed since his arrest. She said he has 'found his faith' and is seeking forgiveness from those he offended.

Sentencing, Bail and Legal Barriers

If convicted, Zdorovetskiy faces a maximum sentence of up to 18 months in prison. He has applied for bail, but Remulla voiced strong opposition, alleging that attempts had been made to pressure or influence witnesses.

The BI noted that seeking bail does not prevent him from being treated as an 'undesirable alien'. The Commissioner added that foreign nationals who violate Philippine laws are expected to remain until all judicial and administrative processes are concluded.

Neither Russia nor the United States has agreed to accept Zdorovetskiy if he is expelled. Under international practice, deportation requires a receiving country to acknowledge and process the return. Without such agreement, even a completed sentence would not guarantee immediate removal.

Deportation Remains Unlikely

Legal experts note that foreign offenders must first face trial and, if convicted, serve their sentences before deportation can proceed. In Zdorovetskiy's case, the process has already stretched on for months since his April arrest, and the absence of a receiving country makes removal even more uncertain.

For now, he remains under Philippine custody, awaiting the outcome of his trial and any sentencing that may follow. While debate continues over his eventual fate, the reality is that deportation is not imminent. His future will be determined first in the courts, and only later in any diplomatic negotiations that follow.