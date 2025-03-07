The W Edinburgh has been one of the city's most divisive hotels since its opening in 2023. While it offers a luxury experience with world-class amenities, its bold architectural design has been met with ongoing public ridicule, earning it the nickname 'The Poop Hotel.'

Designed to be a modern statement among Edinburgh's historic skyline, the hotel's distinctive 'ribbon' structure was inspired by a walnut shell. Created by Jestico + Whiles, the building was envisioned as a centrepiece for St James Quarter, one of Scotland's most expensive new developments. However, locals and critics alike have lambasted the design, with some comparing it to a poop emoji and others lamenting its impact on the city's architectural heritage.

Despite the controversy, the W Edinburgh has garnered critical acclaim within the hospitality industry. It recently took home the coveted title of 'Scottish Hotel of the Year 2025' at the Hotels of the Year Scotland Awards, beating five competitors for the top prize.

Award-Winning Luxury Behind a Controversial Façade

While its exterior has been widely mocked, the W Edinburgh has received widespread praise for its five-star service, cutting-edge facilities, and luxury guest experience. Visitors highlight its sweeping terraces, exclusive bar areas, and panoramic views as standout features. In addition to being named Scottish Hotel of the Year, the hotel also won three other prestigious awards:

Lifestyle Luxury Hotel of the Year

Cocktail Bar of the Year , recognising the hotel's speakeasy, inspired by São Paulo's vibrant nightlife

, recognising the hotel's speakeasy, inspired by São Paulo's vibrant nightlife Spa Treatments Award of the Year

The judges at the awards ceremony commended the W Edinburgh for delivering a 'fabulous, VIP experience' and praised its staff for their 'charming professionalism' and 'welcoming and enthusiastic' attitude.

Locals Remain Unimpressed

Despite industry accolades, the hotel remains a point of contention in Edinburgh. Olaf Stando, Special Adviser to the First Minister of Scotland, previously criticised the design, stating: 'It's total madness that one of the world's most iconic city skylines was tarnished by the architectural embodiment of the poop emoji.' Author and critic David Black echoed similar concerns, arguing that the hotel's presence had 'defaced a great city.'

However, the hotel's management remains focused on delivering high-end experiences. In a statement, W Edinburgh declared that it offers 'a unique blend of bold design, vibrant experiences, and world-class hospitality.' Guests are invited to enjoy 360-degree city views from the W Lounge and W Deck, as well as indulge in handcrafted cocktails at its exclusive speakeasy, João's Place.

For travellers seeking a luxury stay in Scotland's capital, the W Edinburgh promises high-end hospitality, exceptional service, and a prime location in the heart of the city. While its exterior remains a source of debate, the awards and guest reviews suggest that inside, it delivers a first-class experience worthy of recognition.