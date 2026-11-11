Wales may be without Aaron Wainwright for Saturday's Test against the All Blacks in Cardiff, less than a year after a hip injury ruled him out of the same fixture. The Leicester Tigers number eight has been wearing a protective boot since the 28-21 win over Japan on 7 November and missed Tuesday's training.

Wales have not ruled him out. His absence would cost them the most experienced forward in their squad and, by BBC Sport's measure, their most effective forward ball-carrier. That matters when facing a New Zealand side that has won 34 straight meetings. Head coach Steve Tandy names his team on Thursday.

What Wales Know About Wainwright's Injury

BBC Sport described it as a leg injury; the team have given no further detail. 'He's walking around in a boot at the minute, but that's more precautionary,' Wales specialist coach Dan Lydiate said on Tuesday. Lydiate said medical staff were working to get him fit. He could not say whether Wainwright would be available this week. The 29-year-old won his 71st cap against Japan, and the timeline below shows how closely this week mirrors 2025.

In 2025, Wainwright also started a narrow 24-23 victory over Japan but went off after half-time. Tandy picked him to face New Zealand but pulled him out the day before kick-off. 'We've been managing Aaron's training load this week,' Tandy explained at the time. With Taine Plumtree at number eight, Wales scored four tries, three from Tom Rogers. They'd only managed that many before, yet they lost 52-26.

Basham Leads the Race to Replace Him

Cardiff's Taine Basham, recalled after standout form at number eight, is the leading contender to start in place of Wainwright, according to BBC Sport. His last Wales cap came in the 2024 Six Nations. Basham's first Test start came against New Zealand in October 2021, in a back row with Wainwright. Then-coach Wayne Pivac called him Wales' man of the match despite a 54-16 defeat. Scarlets back-rower Plumtree is the other option.

Wainwright joined Leicester Tigers from Dragons this summer and has carried his Gallagher Prem form into the autumn, making several trademark surging runs last Saturday. Lydiate praised his leadership as a ball-carrier and said Wales had been fortunate that Wainwright had stayed robust for years in such a demanding position. Any absence, he added, would give someone else a chance to impress, and the squad might even find the next Wainwright.

What Comes Next for Wales

New Zealand will be without wing Will Jordan, who has a hamstring problem. Centre Jordie Barrett is available after clearing a head injury assessment. The All Blacks have scored more than 50 points against Wales in each of the previous three meetings. Lydiate, who lost to them twice as a player, insisted Wales must still play to win.

Australia visit Cardiff on 21 November, and the Nations Championship finals weekend follows later in the month at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham. Under Tandy, Wales have won four of 13 Tests and sit fifth of six in the northern hemisphere table, with two wins from four.