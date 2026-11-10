The Buffalo Bills beat the Minnesota Vikings 23-6 on Monday night, but Josh Allen's performance showed how difficult Brian Flores' aggressive defence made the contest. Allen was sacked four times and intercepted once, while cornerback Byron Murphy returned an interception at 55 yards. Buffalo nevertheless secured its seventh win, with head coach Joe Brady's pre-game defiance followed by a disciplined team performance.

Joe Brady's Message Set the Stage

Before kick-off, Brady addressed the challenge of facing Flores during an appearance with ESPN's Pat McAfee on Monday Night Countdown. Yahoo Sports reported that The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov shared the exchange on X.

'It's really different, but they also have to play us as well', Brady said.

Brady's words therefore framed the contest: Buffalo had to withstand Minnesota's pressure, then rely on its defence and running game to secure victory.

The comment came as Minnesota's defence entered the game allowing a league-low 13.3 points per contest. Through Minnesota's first seven games, the Vikings blitzed on 73.6 per cent of opposing dropbacks, the highest team rate in the Next Gen Stats era, which began in 2016. The approach was designed to disrupt quarterbacks and force hurried decisions, and it troubled Allen throughout the first half.

Flores' Pressure Tests Allen

Minnesota repeatedly sent pressure at Allen, recording four sacks and forcing difficult throws. Vikings cornerback Byron Murphy intercepted Allen's deep pass intended for DJ Moore in the end zone and returned it 55 yards, preventing a potential Buffalo touchdown.

Brady also influenced the game from the sideline. After Carson Wentz's pass intended for Justin Jefferson was initially ruled incomplete, the Bills coach challenged the decision. Replay determined it was a fumble, recovered by Buffalo's Greg Rousseau at Minnesota's 44-yard line. Tyler Bass converted the turnover into a 39-yard field goal.

Allen produced his passing play before half-time. With 44 seconds remaining, he rolled right under pressure and found tight end Keleki Latu for a 25-yard touchdown. Allen completed 21 of 31 passes for 234 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Bills Defence Creates Decisive Turnovers

Buffalo's defence was equally important in the 17-point victory. The Bills forced three turnovers, including the recovered fumble and second-half interceptions by linebackers Dorian Williams and Terrel Bernard.

Minnesota struggled to respond. Wentz, starting with Kyler Murray sidelined by a hamstring injury, completed eight of 25 passes for 81 yards and threw two interceptions. His fumble gave Buffalo a scoring opportunity, while the Vikings finished without converting any of their seven third-down attempts.

The Bills held Minnesota to 178 total yards and controlled possession for 42 minutes and 32 seconds, limiting the side's opportunities to build momentum.

Cook's Ground Game Seals the Win

James Cook helped Buffalo take control after the interval, finishing with 107 rushing yards and a touchdown on 31 carries. His contribution came at the start of the fourth quarter, when he capped a 15-play, eight-minute-and-32-second drive with a five-yard touchdown.

Cook carried the ball on nine plays during the possession, helping the Bills drain the clock and extend their lead to 20-6. Bass added a 52-yard field goal to complete the scoring.

The result moved Buffalo to 7-1, matching its best eight-game start since 1993, while Minnesota fell to 6-2 after consecutive defeats. The Bills are scheduled to visit the New York Jets on Sunday, 15 November.