Josh Jacobs has been accused of abuse by three additional women in accounts detailed in Wisconsin police records, according to a published account of the documents release. Their allegations concern encounters dating back to 2021 and include physical violence, a death threat and a warning about deportation.

The redacted records belong to the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department and concern an investigation following Jacobs May arrest over a complaint involving his then girlfriend. The published account identifies Jacobs as a Green Bay Packers running back and states that he entered no contest pleas to misdemeanour battery and criminal damage to property in September.

The additional allegations concern separate encounters in April 2021, January 2022 and May 2022. The published account does not include Jacobs' response to those allegations or establish whether they resulted in charges.

One woman reportedly contacted investigators because the allegations surrounding the May arrest reminded her of her own experience. She wanted police to take Jacobs then-girlfriend's account seriously.

Josh Jacobs Accused of Making a Death Threat

The woman describing the January 2022 encounter alleged that Jacobs became angry after she declined to have sex with him. She accused him of slapping her face, throwing her onto a bed and later onto the floor, grabbing her throat and spitting on her. She also alleged that he took her phone.

Her account included an allegation that Jacobs told her, 'I should kill you right now'.

The woman reportedly communicated with Jacobs through Instagram for approximately six months before they met. She initially did not want to report the alleged incident and continued communicating with him afterwards, according to the published account. Wisconsin investigators later reviewed her account.

Police Observations Accompany Earlier Josh Jacobs Allegations

A second woman told police that Jacobs grabbed her arms and biceps, pushed her against a wall and threw her belongings outside during an alleged confrontation in April 2021.

She described a confrontation following a sexual encounter during which a condom broke. She reported telling Jacobs that he needed testing for sexually transmitted infections and alleged that she experienced bruising, pain and swelling near her ribs.

The woman also reported contacting police at the time and being told that the incident was not being handled as a domestic violence case because they were not a couple.

According to the published account of the police records, responding officers reported observing no physical marks 'consistent with a physical altercation'. The records reportedly noted no visible injuries, bruising or damage supporting a physical confrontation.

Josh Jacobs Allegedly Warned Woman About Deportation

The third woman described an alleged encounter in May 2022. Jacobs reportedly flew her to his home after they connected through social media.

She alleged that he placed his hands around her head and neck area, dragged and scratched her, and took her phone. She claimed that bruising on an arm and scratches on her chest remained visible for a month.

The woman reportedly sought neither medical treatment nor police assistance at the time. She alleged that Jacobs told her she could be deported if she reported him.

Josh Jacobs' Team Apology Followed the Separate May Case

The separate case described in the published account followed a disturbance complaint on 23 May involving Jacobs and his then-girlfriend. She accused him of throwing her to the ground and injuring her. He was arrested three days later.

The account states that Jacobs entered his no-contest pleas on 10 September and later returned to the Packers after beginning the season on the commissioners exempt list. It described an NFL investigation as ongoing, but does not establish its current status.

Addressing his return following that case, Jacobs expressed regret about the effect on his team.

'I can't get into a lot of things, like specifics of things, but obviously I'm remorseful and sorry for putting this team in this situation,' he stated. 'Sometimes when you go through life, situations occur, and a four-second, three-second decision can alter your life, honestly'.