Zak Miller's British featherweight title fight with Gully Powar ended in the 10th round on Saturday, 7 November, after an accidental clash of heads caused severe swelling. The 29-year-old was taken to hospital after the contest at Manchester's AO Arena.

The bout was for the vacant British featherweight title, on the undercard of Joshua Buatsi's rematch with Willy Hutchinson for the WBC light-heavyweight title. Powar, 24, won by unanimous technical decision. The judges' scorecards were 96-95, 97-95 and 96-94.

An accidental clash in the sixth round caused a large swelling on the left side of Miller's forehead. A ringside doctor examined him in the ninth round and allowed him to continue.

By the 10th, the swelling had spread across his forehead and another lump had appeared on the right side. The doctor stopped the contest. Because the stoppage followed an accidental foul, the judges' scores determined the winner.

Miller was assessed at the venue before being taken to hospital, where he remained under observation. The Ring reported on 10 November that he had left hospital and was recovering well.

Miller entered the contest with a professional record of 17 wins and one defeat, including three knockouts. Powar's record stood at 13 wins, one defeat and one draw. The result moved Miller to 17-2 and Powar to 14-1-1.

The result was recorded as a technical decision rather than a disqualification because the head clash was accidental. Powar therefore received the judges' verdict on the completed rounds and claimed the vacant championship.

Carl Frampton Reacts to Zak Miller's Injury

Carl Frampton, the former world champion working on DAZN's coverage, described the swelling as 'the worst I've ever seen'. 'That was shocking; you have to feel for the kid. He was in a lot of pain,' he said.

Fellow presenter Ade Oladipo added, 'I've seen some haematomas in the sport, but that is one of the worst I've ever seen.'

Images of Miller's condition prompted concern. Users on X questioned why the fight continued after the ninth-round examination. One post criticised Miller's corner, saying the referee had stopped the bout rather than the team throwing in the towel.

Another wished Miller a speedy recovery but questioned the corner's decision. A third described the swelling as 'an absolutely disgusting amount' and hoped Miller was well.

So far, no public explanation has been given for why the ringside doctor allowed Miller to continue after examining him in the ninth round.

Zak Miller's Manager Shares Hospital Update

Miller's manager, Kevin Maree, provided a social media update. He said an accidental clash of heads had caused significant swelling to the top of Miller's head. Maree said the boxer was assessed at the venue and taken to hospital.

Maree said Miller remained in hospital for observation and underwent a full assessment. The medical team was happy with his condition, he added.

No diagnosis, test results or return-to-boxing timetable has been made public. Neither Maree nor The Ring has said when Miller might fight again.

For Powar, the result delivered the vacant British featherweight title. For Miller, the priority is recovery after an alarming injury. Questions about the ninth round remain unanswered.