Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker is facing growing uncertainty over his future with the team after a difficult season that has seen him miss seven field goals, putting his position under scrutiny.

Butker's latest struggles came during Sunday's 35-12 victory over the New York Jets, when he missed a 56-yard attempt late in the first half. Although an offsides penalty gave him another opportunity from 51 yards, he failed to convert the second attempt, drawing loud boos from Chiefs supporters.

The performance has intensified questions about whether Kansas City will continue relying on the kicker, who previously established himself as one of the NFL's most dependable players. It has also brought renewed attention to Butker's controversial 2024 commencement speech, in which he offered traditional views on women's careers and criticised LGBTQ rights.

Seven Missed Field Goals Put Butker Under Pressure

According to a report from Outsports, Butker has converted just 12 of his 19 field-goal attempts this season, giving him a success rate of approximately 63 per cent. The publication described him as the league's worst-performing kicker among players with at least 10 attempts.

His recent record represents a significant decline from his 2023 campaign, when he successfully converted 94 per cent of his field-goal attempts. He has also struggled with longer kicks, making only two of eight attempts from beyond 50 yards this season, compared with five successful attempts from five opportunities in 2023.

According to a report from NBC Sports, Sunday's game against the Jets saw Butker miss a 56-yard attempt before being given another chance following a penalty. He subsequently missed from 51 yards, sending the ball wide right.

The latest failures have added to a difficult two-season stretch. Outsports reported that Butker has missed 17 kicks since 2025, the highest total in the NFL over that period.

Despite the criticism, Butker acknowledged the disappointment surrounding his performances after the game.

'I'm booing myself sometimes,' he said, recognising that supporters wanted him to make the kicks and that he needed to improve.

Andy Reid Yet To Decide on Kicker's Future

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has not confirmed whether the team intends to replace Butker or make changes to its kicking arrangements.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Reid said he was still evaluating the situation and had not made a decision about Butker's future or his practice opportunities.

'With Butker, I haven't made any decisions yet,' Reid said, according to NBC Sports.

The Chiefs have another potential option in Justin Tucker, who is currently on the team's practice squad. He could become the next choice if Kansas City decides to make a change, although Reid has not indicated that such a move is imminent.

Butker has also missed an extra point this season, adding to the concerns surrounding his consistency.

Controversial Speech Still Follows Butker

Butker's struggles on the field have also revived discussion of his widely criticised commencement address in 2024.

During a speech at a college graduation ceremony, he made remarks about women's roles in the home and workplace, suggesting that women would find greater fulfilment through marriage and motherhood. He also criticised LGBTQ rights and transgender people, prompting backlash from various groups.

Outsports noted that the speech made Butker a controversial figure beyond professional football, particularly among women and LGBTQ supporters.

The publication also pointed to the online reaction to his recent performances, where some social media users have revisited his earlier comments while discussing his missed kicks.

However, there is no evidence that the controversy surrounding his speech has affected his performance on the field.

For now, Butker's future remains uncertain as Reid and the Chiefs assess their options. With seven missed field goals this season and another potential kicker waiting on the practice squad, the once-reliable specialist faces mounting pressure to regain his form.