The Walking Dead" (TWD) season 10 episode 12 promises a brilliant storyline for Michonne as played by actress Danai Gurira, who will make her final appearance this season. If you want to know what's happening next, read on to find out.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "TWD" season 10 episode 12. Read on only if you want to know more about it.]

This post may miss out on some information because it is written ahead of the broadcast of episode 11 "Morning Star" airing on Sunday. Therefore, the details are scarce.

Meanwhile, in the last aired episode, we saw Alpha and Daryl go head-to-head in a much-anticipated showdown. The brawl ends in both the parties getting critically wounded. Beta strikes back on Alexandrians in an ambush that leaves several Alexandrians killed and Rosita badly wounded. The final scene shows Alpha fully recovered, declaring that she is "stronger than ever."

When the show returns this week with episode 11, The Whisperers make their presence felt on the Hilltop. Meanwhile, the community clashes over whether they should continue fighting or simply escape after Lydia and Daryl's deadly encounter with Alpha. There is no doubt, Alpha is coming for revenge.

Following this, AMC is set to air "The Walking Dead" season 10 episode 12. The upcoming segment is titled "Walk With Us." According to Comicbook, the said episode is expected to be "sendoff episode for Michonne." Even though there is no official confirmation, this episode is possibly the last time we will see Michonne.

In addition, the synopsis is out and it promises a brilliant storyline surrounding Michonne and Virgil, a survivor she met oceanside as he is looking for his family. As per the official description, episode 12 delves deeper into Virgil's origin.

"What We Become," reads: "Michonne takes Virgil back to his island to find his family; in exchange, Virgil offers weapons," reads the synopses. These are possibly those weapons that can help Alexandrians to defeat the powerful Whisperers.

Fans are assured that Michonne's end story will not be disappointing. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, "TWD" creator Angela Kang revealed that her endgame is going to be nothing short of brilliant.

"She goes off with Virgil and there's a little bit of a trip there, so no, we won't see her right away when we come back, but I won't say exactly when she comes back in the back half. But there is more story for her. There's some meaty content with her that will hopefully be cool for the audience. She's going to go through some really emotional and complicated decisions. There's going to be some stuff that will introduce some very interesting intrigue in her story as well," Kang explained.

"TWD" season 10 episode 12 airs Sunday, March 15 on AMC