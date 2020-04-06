Fans will be disappointed to know that "The Walking Dead" season 10 finale is delayed due to coronavirus outbreak. AMC's long-running apocalypse series is going on a hiatus following Monday's episode 15 and there will be no new episode in the coming weeks due to the pandemic.

The spread of deadly COVID-19 has impacted all aspects of life, globally. According to Screenrant, the pandemic has also impacted the production of movies and television shows, which has forced the networks and the studios to halt the productions and delay releases.

As for "The Walking Dead" season 10 finale, it was originally scheduled to end with episode 16 titled "A Certain Doom" and it was planned to air on Sunday, April 12. The schedule also included the world premiere of "The Walking Dead" franchise's much-awaited new series "World Beyond" on the same night as the original series' finale.

However, the fast-spreading pandemic has led to unfortunate changes in the itinerary. So far, there is no definite date set for episode 16. As per the report, it is confirmed that AMC will release the episode as a special segment sometime in 2020.

"Current events have unfortunately made it impossible to complete post-production of The Walking Dead Season 10 finale, so the current season will end with its 15th episode on April 5. The planned finale will appear as a special episode later in the year," AMC tweeted on their official Twitter account, last week.

As it turns out that the cast and crew members of "The Walking Dead" series were very close to completing the production of the season 10 finale. The sudden outbreak of the virus prevented them to carry out their plans as scheduled.

"We were very close to finishing 16," showrunner Angela Kang told Comicbook. "We usually deliver the episodes for a big VFX heavy episode about 2 weeks before we air so we were about a week and a half out at the point which California shut down. So, what is continuing remotely is the effects that can be finished but even after all of that's done, there are shots that need to be laid in, there's a color process that needs machines to be finished, there's sound work we usually do on the Warner Brothers stage. That's very complex VFX equipment, that you can't just move into somebody's home overnight," she added.

While Kang may not be able to give out the actual date, she is certain that they will be able to "get it all done once everybody is back up and running."

Apart from the season 10 finale, the crew was also due to start filming season 11 production later in April. Since the world is still grappling to contain the virus, it is expected to delay the production for the next season of "The Walking Dead" as well.

"The Walking Dead" season 10 airs Sundays on AMC.