A 38-year-old father has rejected the idea of opening a Trump Account for his 14-month-old daughter, saying he would rather invest $1,000 of his own money than put her financial future in a scheme associated with US President Donald Trump.

Israel Anthem from Nashville is questioning the president's willingness to offer families what is being presented as a generous financial head start for their children. Despite the prospect of government-backed money growing over time, he says he does not trust the arrangement enough to attach his daughter's name to it.

'I'm not setting up one for my daughter,' Anthem told Fortune. 'I'll put $1,000 of my own money in an account before I do that.'

While the programme is being promoted as an opportunity to help the next generation build wealth, some parents remain uncomfortable with the political association and the conditions attached to the offer.

'I Understand the Math of It' But Not Trump's Generosity

Trump Accounts are tax-advantaged investment accounts designed to help American children build wealth before adulthood. The programme offers a one-time $1,000 federal contribution to eligible US citizens born between 1st January 2025 and 31st December 2028 who have valid Social Security numbers.

Parents, relatives, and employers can also contribute, with most private and employer contributions subject to a combined annual limit of $5,000 during the account's growth period. The federal government's $1,000 pilot contribution and certain qualifying government and philanthropic contributions are excluded from that limit.

The money is invested in qualifying low-cost stock index funds, and children generally cannot withdraw the money until the calendar year they turn 18. At that point, traditional individual retirement account (IRA) rules apply, potentially exposing withdrawals to income taxes and early-withdrawal penalties.

Nearly 70 million Trump Accounts had been created by October, including more than 60 million through automatic enrolment, according to the White House, while a Treasury official told a media outlet that over $8 billion had been deposited nationwide. Simultaneously, over 50 companies had also committed to contributing to employees' children's accounts by August.

Yet the financial incentives have done little to persuade Anthem. 'I understand the logistics of it. I understand the math of it, but what I do not understand is Trump's willingness to do something so supposedly generous,' he said.

'Trump Account Contribution is the Fruit of a Poisonous Tree'

The idea of government-funded savings accounts for children predates Trump's initiative. Democratic Senator Cory Booker proposed American Opportunity Accounts, commonly known as baby bonds, in 2018. His proposal included a $1,000 account for every newborn, with additional annual government contributions of up to $2,000 depending on family income.

Booker has since supported Trump's programme alongside Republican Senator Ted Cruz. In a letter encouraging major companies to contribute, the senators said the accounts would 'ensure that every American child is an immediate shareholder in America's largest companies.'

However, University of Michigan marketing professor Scott Rick believes the political association can make otherwise attractive financial incentives difficult to accept. 'When money is psychologically tainted, we often avoid it. For many, the $1,000 Trump account contribution is the fruit of a poisonous tree,' he said.

Rick said parents face competing responsibilities when deciding whether to accept the money.

'How could I possibly make my child an implicit Trump supporter? How could I possibly deprive my child of free money, especially in this economy? Good parents could ask both questions,' he said, adding that some families can separate their political objections from the financial opportunity.

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