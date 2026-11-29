Walmart+ members in the US considering Peacock's Black Friday Select offer should check their membership before subscribing. Active Walmart+ members can choose Peacock Premium with ads as their included streaming benefit, potentially avoiding the separate US$29.99 (about €27.39 and £22.89) annual Select charge. This saving applies to people who already pay for Walmart+ and would otherwise purchase Select. It is not a cash rebate or a free standalone subscription.

Peacock's Black Friday promotion lists its Select plan at US$29.99 (about €27.39 and £22.89) for one year. Eligible customers must be at least 18, live in the United States, its territories, commonwealths or possessions, and provide a valid payment method. Current paying Peacock subscribers are excluded, although existing account holders can redeem the offer if they meet the eligibility requirements.

With Cyber Monday falling on 30 November 2026, the promotion is a timely consideration for streaming customers. However, Peacock describes the offer as limited-time without specifying an exact closing date on its public offer page.

Select is Peacock's lower-priced subscription tier, offering television programmes from NBC, Bravo, Telemundo and other networks. However, it excludes sport, films, live programming and Peacock Originals.

The promotional price is not the ongoing subscription cost. Peacock confirms that the one-year Select offer automatically renews at US$89.99 (about €82.18 and £68.70), or the then-current retail price, plus applicable taxes. Customers should check their renewal date and cancellation terms before providing payment details.

What Walmart+ Members Get Instead of Peacock Select

Walmart+ offers active members a choice between Peacock Premium with ads and Paramount+ Essential at no additional streaming-benefit charge beyond their existing membership. Only one service can be selected at a time, and members can switch between the two once every 90 days, provided they meet the eligibility requirements.

The difference between Peacock's tiers makes this benefit particularly relevant. Premium includes films, sport and Peacock Originals alongside the core television catalogue, whereas Select excludes these categories.

However, the included Premium subscription carries adverts. Members seeking fewer adverts can pay to upgrade to Peacock Premium Plus, although some content, including live sports and channels, will continue to contain advertising.

Walmart+ Membership Costs and Switching Rules

Walmart+ is a paid membership, not a free route to Peacock. Walmart lists its membership at US$98 (about €89.49 and £74.81) annually or US$12.95 (about €11.83 and £9.89) monthly, before applicable taxes.

Anyone considering joining Walmart+ solely to access Peacock should compare those membership costs with the US$29.99 Select promotion. The headline saving is most relevant to existing Walmart+ members who would otherwise purchase Peacock separately.

The streaming benefit does not activate automatically. Members must enrol through the Walmart+ Benefits Hub and link their streaming account.

Anyone with an existing paid Peacock subscription must cancel it directly and wait until the current billing period expires before activating the Walmart+ benefit. This prevents an overlapping paid subscription.

Members who currently use Paramount+ should also check their account before switching. Walmart allows eligible members to change their streaming provider once every 90 days, but the option must be available on their account when they request the change.

For existing Walmart+ subscribers, checking the available streaming benefit before entering payment details on Peacock's offer page could prevent an unnecessary second subscription. The better option ultimately depends on the content a customer watches and whether their existing membership already provides the features they need.