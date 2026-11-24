Ariana Grande fans have questioned Peacock's decision to release her upcoming Eternal Sunshine Tour project following an Instagram announcement on Monday, 23 November 2026. While some celebrated the teaser, international supporters expressed concerns about how they would be able to watch it.

The Grammy-winning singer shared promotional footage in collaboration with Team Ariana and Peacock. However, the announcement did not specify a premiere date, confirm the project's exact format, or disclose international distribution plans. For supporters who missed Grande's limited international tour dates, the prospect of watching her concerts on screen has reignited questions about accessibility.

Ariana Grande Fans Question Peacock's International Availability

The promotional teaser shows Grande performing on stage, enveloped in a cloud of smoke. The footage ends by revealing that the project is 'coming soon' on Peacock.

According to Peacock's official help centre, the streaming service operates in the US and certain US territories. It is not directly available in the UK or Canada, though separate international distribution arrangements may still be possible.

The announcement drew mixed reactions on social media. Some supporters celebrated the availability of existing Peacock subscriptions, while others questioned why Grande had not chosen a streaming platform with a wider international presence.

In a Reddit discussion, one supporter wrote, 'so glad I didn't cancel my Peacock subscription.'

Another questioned why Grande had not chosen Netflix again and expressed hope that the project might also receive a physical release.

The preference for Netflix has precedent. Grande released her previous concert film, Ariana Grande: Excuse Me, I Love You, on a streaming platform in 2020, which documented her Sweetener World Tour.

International supporters subsequently circulated an apparent response from Team Ariana indicating that viewers outside the US would have a viewing option.

IBTimes UK has not independently verified the response. International streaming partners, eligible countries, and release dates remain unconfirmed.

Ariana Grande Reflects on Her Eternal Sunshine Tour Experience

Grande announced the Eternal Sunshine Tour in August 2025 via tour promoter Live Nation. The concerts supported her seventh studio album, Eternal Sunshine, released on 8 March 2024.

The tour began in Oakland, California, on 6 June 2026 and featured performances across the US, Canada and the UK. It concluded on 1 September after a 10-night residency at London's O2 Arena.

Speaking to Jessica Vosk during an episode of Vosk in the City published on 17 August, Grande reflected on the personal significance of returning to touring.

She described the experience as 'such a beautiful corrective experience', explaining that she felt more present than on her previous tour.

Grande also discussed reconnecting with longtime supporters and performing songs that had been part of their shared history for years.

Ariana Grande Teases New Project After Announcing Planned Break

In August, a Grande representative told People that the singer intended to reduce her public-facing commitments after the tour, citing sustained public scrutiny.

However, Grande has continued to promote her acting work, attending the London premiere of Focker In-Law on 18 November.

The forthcoming Peacock project offers supporters another chance to witness her return to live music. Some fans have expressed hopes that the production will include behind-the-scenes footage alongside concert performances.

Whether the project will follow the format of Grande's previous Netflix film or present a more intimate account of her touring experience remains unclear.

For international supporters, particularly those unable to attend, the more pressing question is where to watch it. Until further distribution details emerge, Peacock remains the only announced streaming platform.